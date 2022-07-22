Read news from:
UK officials blame French for six hour waits at Dover

The English port of Dover on Friday declared a "critical incident", warning of long queues which it said were due to "woefully inadequate" border control staffing by French officials - something strongly contested by French officials.

Published: 22 July 2022 13:53 CEST
Updated: 22 July 2022 17:11 CEST
Ferries docked in the Port of Dover on the south-east coast of England in April 2022 (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)

The port on England’s south coast, a key gateway to mainland Europe, suggested that travellers reconsider their journeys as ferry operators told them to expect waits of at least six hours.

“Despite the Port of Dover… preparing over several months for the busy summer period, we are deeply frustrated that the resource at the French border overnight and early this morning has been woefully inadequate,” the port said in a statement.

French officials, however, have strongly refuted the British statement, saying that reports in the UK press “must be corrected”.

Georges-François Leclerc, Préfet of the Nord area of France, said that high demand due to the start of the UK school holidays had been anticipated with extra staffing levels, but that a technical incident in the Channel Tunnel meant that border agents travelling from France to work in Dover were one hour late on Friday morning.

He added that all agents were at their posts by 9.45 am, saying: “At this time, the traffic difficulties in the Channel Tunnel had been resolved, but a very congested road traffic was still observed in British territory, with slowdowns spread over several kilometres.”

He said that “the fluidity of flows at the port of Dover is the joint responsibility of a set of actors, including shipping companies, the port of Dover and the British authorities.”

Passengers need to pass through French border checks before they can board a ferry.

This summer represents the first time that normal passenger numbers have been recorded since the end of the Brexit transition period in January 2021, which heralded in a host of new regulations for travellers between France and the UK.

To add to the problems, travel hubs around Europe have been reporting delays over the summer due to staff shortages.

Passengers on the Eurostar reported long queues at the London and Paris terminals, with the problems especially bad in London.

The port of Dover management said that French staffing “has fallen far short of what is required to ensure a smooth first weekend of the peak summer getaway period”.

Most English schools break up for the summer holiday this week, making it one of the busiest periods for cross-Channel trips.

Port chief executive Doug Bannister told BBC radio that “we’ve got a critical incident under way”.

“I would consider holding off heading for the port at this point in time until more is known,” he advised those with ferry tickets booked for Friday.

Motorist Stephen Hutchinson told The Local: “We got to Folkestone at about 9am and then it took us six-and-a-half hours just to get to the port at Dover, the traffic was almost totally solid.

“We were also diverted off the motorway and through Dover, which was completely congested.

“Once we arrived at the port in the afternoon all the lanes for checks seemed to be open, there were six lanes for French passport control checks and all of them were open and staffed – but after that all the cars and vans was filtered into a single lane for check-in, so obviously that caused traffic to back up.”

A frequent traveller for work reasons, Stephen had returned to the UK the previous week with work gear and had to wait for four hours at Dover for an official to stamp his carnet – the post-Brexit paperwork requirement for people travelling with certain types of equipment.

Ferry operator P&0 said: “Please be aware that there is heavy traffic at border control in the port of Dover.

“If you are booked to travel today please allow at least six hours to clear all security checks.”

Are the French really to blame for Dover travel chaos?

As travellers reported six-hour delays to board ferries from the UK to France, British port officials blamed the French - but is it really all their fault?

Published: 22 July 2022 15:47 CEST
Updated: 22 July 2022 17:15 CEST
On Friday the port of Dover declared a critical incident and warned passengers to allow at least six hours to clear travel checks and board a ferry.

A spokesman for the port said: “Despite the Port of Dover… preparing over several months for the busy summer period, we are deeply frustrated that the resource at the French border overnight and early this morning has been woefully inadequate.”

But is it really all the fault of the French?

Brexit

We hate to be bad sports and bring this up . . . but Brexit is having an impact on travel from the UK to France.

The Brexit transition period ended in January 2021, and since then most Brits coming into France must have their passports stamped on entry, while any pets travelling also have new paperwork requirements, namely the Animal Health Certificate.

EU import rules mean that items including foodstuffs and DIY implements being brought into France may be subject to extra checks, although these are generally done on an ad hoc basis.

Although the new regime has been in place for some time, the pandemic means that passenger numbers have been unusually low since January 2021 – this summer is the first time that peak passenger numbers and post-Brexit rules have combined.

Longer than usual waits have also been reported on several other travel routes this weekend.

Covid checks 

Speaking of the pandemic, France still requires that passengers must be either fully vaccinated, or have a negative Covid test in order to enter the country.

Passengers can show either a QR code on their health app (either the French Tous Anti Covid or the British NHS app) or a paper certificate at the border.

Checking of the health pass for passengers from the UK has been varied, but many passengers have reported that checks have become more rigorous in the past few weeks, as France battles a seventh wave of cases.

Passenger volumes 

As mentioned before, passenger volumes across Europe are largely either back at pre-pandemic levels or higher, as people enjoy their first foreign holidays in two years.

Summer holidays

This weekend was always likely to be particularly busy since most English and Welsh schools have broken up this week, while Scottish and French schoolchildren are already on holiday, leading to a peak time to travel.

M20 crash 

The M20 motorway that takes passengers to both Folkestone for the Eurotunnel and Dover to the port was closed for a portion of Friday afternoon because of a serious collision, with traffic diverted into the town of Dover, causing further congestion.

The fault of the French?

Due to the Le Touquet agreement, all security checks for passengers coming to France take place in the UK – meaning that passengers pass through checkpoints staffed by British officials, and then proceed to the French checkspoints.

Since Brexit, the French checks have involved extra paperwork – as is the case for all external EU borders.

Dover MP Natalie Elphicke said there had been “weeks of preparation”, much of it with French counterparts, for the beginning of the tourist season.

“Despite all this, French border officers didn’t turn up for work at the passport controls as needed. This has caused massive delays,” she said.

“More French officers are reported to be arriving.”

We wouldn’t claim to be experts on customs staffing levels, but several passengers told us that at least by late afternoon on Friday, all lanes were open for checks from French border agents.

Cars queueing for French border checks out of the Port of Dover

Back in 2019, French officials working on the Eurostar at Gare du Nord staged industrial action where they ‘mocked up’ the kind of checks that they said would be required after Brexit.

They were accused by the British of scaremongering. The resulting queue time was six hours. 

