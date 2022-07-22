UK officials blame French for six hour waits at Dover

The port on England’s south coast, a key gateway to mainland Europe, suggested that travellers reconsider their journeys as ferry operators told them to expect waits of at least six hours.

“Despite the Port of Dover… preparing over several months for the busy summer period, we are deeply frustrated that the resource at the French border overnight and early this morning has been woefully inadequate,” the port said in a statement.

French officials, however, have strongly refuted the British statement, saying that reports in the UK press “must be corrected”.

Georges-François Leclerc, Préfet of the Nord area of France, said that high demand due to the start of the UK school holidays had been anticipated with extra staffing levels, but that a technical incident in the Channel Tunnel meant that border agents travelling from France to work in Dover were one hour late on Friday morning.

He added that all agents were at their posts by 9.45 am, saying: “At this time, the traffic difficulties in the Channel Tunnel had been resolved, but a very congested road traffic was still observed in British territory, with slowdowns spread over several kilometres.”

He said that “the fluidity of flows at the port of Dover is the joint responsibility of a set of actors, including shipping companies, the port of Dover and the British authorities.”

#Information Circulation aux abords du port de #Douvres Le préfet de la zone de défense et de sécurité Nord, préfet de la région Hauts-de-France, préfet du Nord, communique : pic.twitter.com/b2rGJa7QUB — Préfecture de la région Hauts-de-France et du Nord (@prefet59) July 22, 2022

Passengers need to pass through French border checks before they can board a ferry.

This summer represents the first time that normal passenger numbers have been recorded since the end of the Brexit transition period in January 2021, which heralded in a host of new regulations for travellers between France and the UK.

To add to the problems, travel hubs around Europe have been reporting delays over the summer due to staff shortages.

Passengers on the Eurostar reported long queues at the London and Paris terminals, with the problems especially bad in London.

general heads up to my fellow breezy travellers that Eurostar is in fact correct to tell you to now arrive an hour before your train, I arrived exactly 30 minutes early as I did pre-pando and I am! either about to miss it or get on with minutes to spare — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) July 21, 2022

The port of Dover management said that French staffing “has fallen far short of what is required to ensure a smooth first weekend of the peak summer getaway period”.

Most English schools break up for the summer holiday this week, making it one of the busiest periods for cross-Channel trips.

Port chief executive Doug Bannister told BBC radio that “we’ve got a critical incident under way”.

“I would consider holding off heading for the port at this point in time until more is known,” he advised those with ferry tickets booked for Friday.

Motorist Stephen Hutchinson told The Local: “We got to Folkestone at about 9am and then it took us six-and-a-half hours just to get to the port at Dover, the traffic was almost totally solid.

“We were also diverted off the motorway and through Dover, which was completely congested.

“Once we arrived at the port in the afternoon all the lanes for checks seemed to be open, there were six lanes for French passport control checks and all of them were open and staffed – but after that all the cars and vans was filtered into a single lane for check-in, so obviously that caused traffic to back up.”

A frequent traveller for work reasons, Stephen had returned to the UK the previous week with work gear and had to wait for four hours at Dover for an official to stamp his carnet – the post-Brexit paperwork requirement for people travelling with certain types of equipment.

Ferry operator P&0 said: “Please be aware that there is heavy traffic at border control in the port of Dover.

“If you are booked to travel today please allow at least six hours to clear all security checks.”