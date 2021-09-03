Pet Passports: What pet owners need to know about travel between France and the UK

<p>Since the end of the Brexit transition period, the UK is no longer part of the EU-created Pet Passport scheme.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20210514/what-brexit-has-changed-for-british-visitors-to-france/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Travel to France: What has changed since Brexit</a></strong></p><p>Here's what this means if you are travelling with a dog, cat or a ferret:</p><p><strong>You live in France</strong></p><p>If you live in France and your pet's passport was issued by your vet in France, then nothing changes.</p><p>You can continue to use the French-issued passport on trips to the UK, and to countries within the EU.</p><p><strong>You live in the UK</strong></p><p>However for people who live in the UK, there are big changes to travel.</p><p>The EU says: "<span>From January 1st 2021, EU pet passports issued to a pet owner resident in Great Britain are no longer valid for travel with pets from Great Britain to an EU country or Northern Ireland."</span></p><p>However the UK has been granted 'listed' status by the EU, which means things are not as complicated as they might have been.</p><p>Instead of a Pet Passport, dogs, cats and ferrets now need an Animal Health Certificate (AHC) - the big difference between this and the passport is that the AHC is only valid for one trip, so you will need a new certificate in advance of each trip to France.</p><p>Vets in the UK have been issuing AHCs since December 2020. To get one you need;</p><ul><li>Proof of your pet's microchipping history</li><li>Your pet's vaccination record</li><li>A certificate for a rabies vaccination that was carried out at least 21 days before the date of travel</li></ul><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.fr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/000_9837UJ.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="430" class="size-full wp-image-654015" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>If the dog wants to travel onwards from France to Spain to watch a bullfight, his AHC will be valid for four months. Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP</em></div><p>Once you have the certificate, it is valid for entry to the EU for just 10 days - so your appointment needs to be close to your date of travel. The certificate can only be used for one entry to the EU.</p><p>Once you are in France, the certificate is valid for onward travel to other countries within the EU for four months and for re-entry to the UK for four months. If you intend to stay longer than four months in France, you will need to get a new certificate in order to re-enter the UK.</p><p>The <a href="https://europa.eu/youreurope/citizens/travel/carry/animal-plant/index_en.htm" target="_blank" rel="noopener">EU rules state</a> that arrivals from a non-EU country should also have a written declaration that their pet's relocation is for non-commercial reasons, although this can be in the form of a simple letter. </p>
Member comments