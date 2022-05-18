Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

LIVING IN FRANCE

What you need to know about microchipping your pet in France

Under French law, dogs, cats and ferrets that are kept as pets must be identified and registered on a national database.

Published: 18 May 2022 15:38 CEST
What you need to know about microchipping your pet in France
(Photo: Georges Gobet / AFP)

The animal must be identifiable by a tattoo or microchip – the most common method – registered on the Identification des carnivores domestiques (I-CAD) database. 

All dogs aged four months and over, cats over seven months old, and ferrets born after November 1st, 2021, that are over seven months old that were, must be tagged in this way. This also offers pet owners peace of mind as it means they can be easily identified and returned if they go missing, as pets sometimes do.

READ ALSO Do you really need a licence if your cat has kittens in France?

The procedure to insert the microchip, or ink the tattoo, must be carried out by an approved professional. The procedure should be done by a vet and costs between €40 and €70.

For anyone who has travelled to France from another country with a pet, the animal will already be microchipped – and on the register. But if the animal joined a family while in France, a trip to the vet may be in order.

READ ALSO Paperwork and shots: How to bring a pet to France from the USA

Once the animal is registered on the database, the owner will receive a letter from I-CAD, along with a credit card-sized document listing the registered animal’s details, including its home address.

It is up to the owner to ensure the details remain correct, including notifying the database operators of any change of address. This can be done via the I-CAD website. Alternatively, you could use the Filalapat app (download for free here), or the more traditional postal service.

As well as declaring any change of address, you should also inform the database operators if you are giving up the animal, or if it dies.

Under a 2021, first-time buyers of cats or dogs have to sign a ‘certificate of commitment and understanding’ before they are allowed to purchase a pet. 

After the signed document is delivered to the authorities, future owners have seven days to change their mind – the idea is to prevent people from ‘impulsively’ buying pets only to abandon them later. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

DRIVING

Contrôle technique: Motorbikes in France now need roadworthy tests

France’s highest administrative court rules that delayed rules requiring motorbikes to undertake roadworthiness tests must come into force this year.

Published: 18 May 2022 09:03 CEST
Contrôle technique: Motorbikes in France now need roadworthy tests

Environmental organisations in France have welcomed a court ruling that means motorbikes and motor scooters must undergo regular roadworthiness tests.

France’s highest administrative court, the Conseil d’Etat, ruled that a law requiring older vehicles with a capacity of 125CC or more to undergo contrôle technique tests must apply from October 1st, 2022.

The EU law on the tests for motorbikes and scooters was supposed to take effect from January 1st this year, but was kicked into the long grass until next year by government decree following protests from motorcyclists’ groups. 

The court’s decision was welcomed by the three environmental NGOs that had referred the case to the court, including the association Respire. “It is a victory for public health, for ecology,” director Tony Renucci, told franceinfo after the ruling. “It is also an important step for France in its fight against air pollution.”

An estimated 2.5 million people hold motorbike licences in France – and another 1.5 million use scooters and other motorised two-wheelers which do not require a full motorcycle permit.

The ruling means that, from October, the only countries in the EU not to require roadworthiness tests for motorbikes will be Finland, Ireland and Netherlands.
SHOW COMMENTS