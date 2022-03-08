Read news from:
Austria
2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Today in France: The latest news from the 2022 French presidential election

The 2022 French presidential election campaign is now officially underway. Each weekday our new early morning roundup 'Today in France' takes a look at the latest news, events and gossip from the campaign trail.

Published: 8 March 2022 09:10 CET
Emmanuel Macron has proposed scrapping the TV licence. Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP

TV times

Emmanuel Macron has held his first campaign event and outlined what he says will be the four ‘axes’ of his campaign –  le pacte européen (the European pact – defending the EU), le pacte entre les générations (pact between the generations –  education, health, pensions), le pacte productif (the production pact – employment and industry) and le pacte républicain (the republican pact – immigration, laïcité, security and integration) 

But in among the big ideas, the one that has undoubtedly caught the attention is his pledge to abolish the TV licence.

Debates

Talking of TV, Macron has also ruled out taking part in a TV debate with all 11 of the other candidates, saying he will only do a televised debate if (when?) he gets through to the second round.

In 2017 his second round head-to-head debate with Marine Le Pen proved something of a decisive moment as Le Pen gave a disastrous performance, appearing vague and unable to elaborate her own policies. It was also where Macron came out with his now-famous phrase poudre de perlimpinpin

The Castex plan

While Macron is on the campaign trail, prime minister Jean Castex is back in his office in Matignon, meeting industry representatives and unions as he prepares the plan – announced by Macron in his TV appearance last week – to protect French people from the effects of price rises in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The plan will apparently be presented ‘mid March’.

Runners and riders

Monday afternoon saw the official publication of the list of candidates who have qualified to get on the ballot paper – 11 of whom we already knew had qualified, with Troksyist candidate Philippe Poutou gathering his final signatures of support just in time.

As the below image shows, we have 4 women, 8 men and 0 people of colour. And in an extremely niche reference for fans of left-wing British comedians, has anyone seen Communist candidate Fabien Roussel in the same room as Stewart Lee?

Top, left to right: Nathalie Arthaud of Lutte ouvriere, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan of Debout la France, Anne Hidalgo of Parti Socialiste, Yannick Jadot of Europe Ecology  Les Verts; (middle, L-R) Jean Lassalle of Resistons, Marine Le Pen of Rassemblement National, Emmanuel Macron of La Republique en Marche, Jean-Luc Melenchon of La France Insoumise.
(bottom, L-R) Valerie Pecresse of Les Republicains, Philippe Poutou of Nouveau Parti Anticapitaliste, Fabien Roussel of the French Communist Party, Eric Zemmour of Reconquete. (Photo by Joël SAGET and Eric Feferberg / AFP)

If you’re unsure how to pronounce any of the names, check out this handy video of Laurent Fabius, head of the Constitutional Council, reading the list out loud (from 1.40). 

Podcast

If you’re interested in French politics, don’t forget to check out The Local’s French election podcast, Talking France. It’s out on Tuesday afternoon on our podcast page here, or on Spotify and Apple. 

Intimate photos

We mentioned yesterday Emmanuel Macron’s official photographer, the very talented Soazig de La Moissonnière, whose Instagram account provides a fascinating glimpse of life in the Elysée.

Our favourite is this candid snap of Brigitte Macron using the President of the Republic as an arm rest while she changes her shoes – check out his eyebrows . . .  

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ©Soazig de la Moissonnière (@soazigdelamoissonniere)

New voters

This election has a new tranche of voters – long-term British residents of France who were prompted by Brexit to apply for French citizenship, 16,000 of them according the French national statistics body Insee.

Only French citizens can vote in presidential elections, so these new Frenchmen and Frenchwomen will be voting for the first time – we spoke to some of them about their feelings ahead of polling day.

Reader question: Could the French presidential election be postponed because of the Ukraine war?

Candidates outings

On Tuesday – International Women’s Day – Macron will be presiding over a presentation of the newly created Marianne awards for individuals who have done extraordinary work on defending human rights. A phalanx of ministers will accompany him – foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, interior minister Gérald Darmanin, citizenship minister Marlène Schiappa and equality minister Elisabeth Moreno.

Green candidate Yannick Jadot will take part in a demonstration for International Women’s Day, while Eric Zemmour is holding a Femmes Avec Zemmour campaign event (given his frequently-stated views on feminism that probably won’t have quite the same flavour as Jadot’s event).

On TV communist candidate Fabien Roussel is on CNews’ ‘Elysée 2022’ show, while Marine Le Pen is on the ‘Live présidentiel’ organised by website 20 Minutes, TV station TF1 Info with Instagram, Facebook and Tiktok. 

UKRAINE

Reader question: Could the French presidential election be postponed because of Ukraine war?

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has certainly distracted attention away from the French presidential race, but could the elections be postponed because of it?

Published: 7 March 2022 15:16 CET
Reader question: Could the French presidential election be postponed because of Ukraine war?

Question: The news from Ukraine seems more and more worrying, is this really the time for France to be holding an election?

The French government says that it won’t come to this. Emmanuel Macron in his letter to the French people said it was important to continue with the country’s democracy, while acknowledging that his campaigning time will be limited by the crisis. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal has also assured reporters that Macron will be taking part in the traditional televised candidates’ debates.

But would it be legally possible to move the election, as dates for local elections were moved during the pandemic?

The French constitution is clear on this point, Article 6 stipulates that the Head of State must be “elected for five years by direct universal suffrage”.

Meanwhile Article 7 stipulates that the election must take place “at least twenty days and at most thirty-five days before the expiry of the powers of the incumbent president”.

This is to allow time for an orderly handover of power.

Macron’s current term expires on May 13th, so theoretically voting could be pushed back.

However, French presidential elections take place over two rounds of voting which must be two weeks apart, with polling day taking place by tradition on a Sunday, as it is judged to be the day when the French are most at liberty to go and vote.

The current polling dates are April 10th and 24th. These could be moved back to April 17th and May 1st, but it’s hard to see what would be the advantage of moving polling dates by just one week.

Olivier Dord, professor of public law at the University of Paris-Nanterre, told France Info that “in the situation of the war in Ukraine, which is likely to last, it is difficult to see what use such a postponement would be”.

Moving polling day any later than April 17th/May 1st would require a change in the constitution, or a suspension of the constitution, which only happens in extremely dramatic moments in France’s history.

When it comes to local elections there is a lot more flexibility, since these are fixed by local decrees and laws rather than set down in the constitution. During the pandemic, the second round of municipal elections in 2020 were postponed from March – when the country was in lockdown – to the summer, and 2021 regional elections were also postponed.

