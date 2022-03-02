Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

Macron tells French ‘I will protect you’ from effects of war in Ukraine

French president Emmanuel Macron has warned of difficult days ahead for the whole of Europe, while telling France that "my guiding line will be to protect you".

Published: 2 March 2022 20:34 CET
Macron tells French 'I will protect you' from effects of war in Ukraine
A picture of a monitor taken in a media control room in Paris on March 2, 2022, shows French President Emmanuel Macron speaking from the Elysee Palace during a televised address on the general situation seven days after Russia launched a military invasion on Ukraine. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

Standing in front of a Ukrainian flag, Macron began his speech by saying: “Since the brutal attack launched by President Putin against Ukraine on February 24th, Russian forces have been bombing Kyiv, besieging the most important cities of the country.

“Hundreds of Ukrainian civilians have been killed. Women and children were killed again today. The coming days are likely to be increasingly tough”.

He said that the war would undoubtedly make its effects felt across Europe, including in France, where the prices of petrol, gas and everyday items are likely to rise.

“Our agriculture, our industry, many economic sectors are suffering and will suffer, either because they depend on imports of raw materials from Russia or Ukraine, or because they export to this country. Our growth, now at its highest, will inevitably be affected.”

He said that he has asked Prime Minister Jean Castex to create a comprehensive plan to deal with price rises and other knock-on effects of the war “within the next few days”.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Macron also announced that he would be hosting European leaders at Versailles on March 10th and 11th for a summit to discuss energy independence and defence, saying: “We cannot depend on others to defend us, whether on land, at sea, under the sea, in the air, in space or in cyberspace. In this respect, our European defence must take a new step.”

The French president described his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymr Zelensky as “the face of honour, freedom and bravery”.

“It is alone and deliberately that President Putin has chosen the war. This war is not a conflict between Nato on the one hand and Russia on the other. Russia is not attacked, it is the aggressor.

“This war is even less, as an unsustainable propaganda would have us believe, a fight against ‘Nazism’. That is a lie. It is an insult to the history of Russia and Ukraine, to the memory of our elders who fought side by side against Nazism. The Russian leaders are attacking the memory of the Holocaust in Ukraine. 

“Already our Europe has shown unity and determination. We have entered into a new era.”

However he added: “We are not at war with Russia. Today we stand with all Russians who, refusing to allow an unworthy war to be waged in their name, have the spirit of responsibility and the courage to defend peace, and who make this known in Russia and elsewhere.”

He added that France would do its share to welcome the millions of Ukrainians displaced by war, including taking in children separated from their parents.

Macron has been criticised by some for his continuing conversations with Russian premier Vladimir Putin, but told the nation: “I have chosen to remain in contact with President Putin for as long as I can, and for as long is necessary, to unstintingly seek to convince him to renounce violence… and to prevent the contagion and spreading of the conflict.”

But he said he believed that the war will continue and represents “a new era” in Europe.

“But let’s make no mistake. These events will not only have immediate consequences, in the space of a few weeks. They are the signal of a change of era.”

The speech did not directly touch on the issue of French domestic politics, as Macron’s office had already made clear.

Macron has so far not officially declared that he will run for re-election, and the deadline for candidates to declare is Friday, March 4th.

It is, however, widely thought to be extremely unlikely that he will not enter the presidential race. His team had previously announced an event in Marseille on Saturday, March 5th, which was expected to be the first official event of the campaign. However this was cancelled earlier this week because of the international situation.

Macron’s handling of the crisis is generally viewed positively in France, and his poll ratings have gone up over the past two weeks.

READ ALSO OPINION: Macron is on the right side of history and will win the election 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

French Foreign Legion troops desert to join fighting in Ukraine

The French army has prevented 14 Ukrainian members of the Foreign Legion from travelling east with the possible intention of joining the fighting in their homeland, their commander said on Wednesday, but a further 25 Ukrainian-born soldiers have already left.

Published: 2 March 2022 17:14 CET
French Foreign Legion troops desert to join fighting in Ukraine

The Legion has reported 25 desertions by Ukrainian-born soldiers, with around a dozen of them believed to be planning to help the fight against the Russian army.

The Legion has “cut them loose”, commander Alain Lardet told AFP. “They are fighting for a cause that it is not my role to judge.”

Nine in the group that were stopped were on leave but not authorised to travel abroad when they were stopped Tuesday in Paris. The others were absent without leave or considered missing, added Lardet. 

They were arrested on a coach headed for Poland neighbouring Ukraine, which has been battling a Russian invasion for the past week.

The Foreign Legion, an elite corps comprising around 9,500 soldiers, is the only French army unit in which foreign nationals can enlist.

READ ALSO What you need to know about the French Foreign Legion

They qualify for French nationality after several years of service, or sooner if they distinguish themselves in battle.

It was not immediately clear whether the 14 were planning to join the fighting in Ukraine, or simply help their families who had fled Ukraine, the military command said. No weapons or other unauthorised equipment was found on them.

But some of the civilian passengers on the bus were carrying gear that led the authorities to believe that they were planning to join the fighting.

The Foreign Legion counts 710 soldiers of Ukrainian origin of whom 210 have been naturalised, and 450 Russian-born troops.

While there has been “no tension between the communities” since Russia invaded its neighbour, Ukrainians in the Foreign Legion have been “very worried for their families”, Lardet said.

They can apply for an exceptional two-week leave to travel to one of Ukraine’s neighbouring countries to assist their families fleeing the war, but are not authorised to cross into Ukraine itself, he said.

On Tuesday, 25 such permits were granted, with several more expected Wednesday, but none of the Ukrainians arrested on Tuesday were in possession of such a document.

The nine who had regular leave for France only are unlikely to be punished because they had not been told properly that there was now a legal way to join their families, the commander said.

But the five others will be ordered into military detention for an unspecified number of days, having committed “a serious violation of the Legion members’ code of honour”, he said.

SHOW COMMENTS