UKRAINE

Reader question: Could the French presidential election be postponed because of Ukraine war?

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has certainly distracted attention away from the French presidential race, but could the elections be postponed because of it?

Published: 7 March 2022 15:16 CET
Could polling day be postponed in France? Photo: Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP

Question: The news from Ukraine seems more and more worrying, is this really the time for France to be holding an election?

The French government says that it won’t come to this. Emmanuel Macron in his letter to the French people said it was important to continue with the country’s democracy, while acknowledging that his campaigning time will be limited by the crisis. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal has also assured reporters that Macron will be taking part in the traditional televised candidates’ debates.

But would it be legally possible to move the election, as dates for local elections were moved during the pandemic?

The French constitution is clear on this point, Article 6 stipulates that the Head of State must be “elected for five years by direct universal suffrage”.

Meanwhile Article 7 stipulates that the election must take place “at least twenty days and at most thirty-five days before the expiry of the powers of the incumbent president”.

This is to allow time for an orderly handover of power.

Macron’s current term expires on May 13th, so theoretically voting could be pushed back.

However, French presidential elections take place over two rounds of voting which must be two weeks apart, with polling day taking place by tradition on a Sunday, as it is judged to be the day when the French are most at liberty to go and vote.

The current polling dates are April 10th and 24th. These could be moved back to April 17th and May 1st, but it’s hard to see what would be the advantage of moving polling dates by just one week.

Olivier Dord, professor of public law at the University of Paris-Nanterre, told France Info that “in the situation of the war in Ukraine, which is likely to last, it is difficult to see what use such a postponement would be”.

Moving polling day any later than April 17th/May 1st would require a change in the constitution, or a suspension of the constitution, which only happens in extremely dramatic moments in France’s history.

When it comes to local elections there is a lot more flexibility, since these are fixed by local decrees and laws rather than set down in the constitution. During the pandemic, the second round of municipal elections in 2020 were postponed from March – when the country was in lockdown – to the summer, and 2021 regional elections were also postponed.

NUCLEAR POWER

Reader question: Did France really try to cover up the 1986 Chernobyl disaster?

On April 26, 1986, reactor 4 at the Chernobyl nuclear plant - in Soviet-era Ukraine - exploded. A radioactive ‘cloud’ covered large parts of Europe, but did France really try to hide the danger from the population?

Published: 7 March 2022 13:17 CET
Question: When people in France are discussing the risks to nuclear safety because of the war in Ukraine, I keep hearing people say sarcastically ‘but of course radiation clouds stop at the French border’ – what are they talking about? I don’t get it?

The Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine was in the news in recent days, after invading Russian forces clashed with the country’s national guards protecting the decommissioned plant – which is still leaking radioactive material after the disaster 36 years ago.

The 1986 Chernobyl disaster triggered the release of radioactive contamination into the atmosphere – to date the world’s largest known release of radioactivity into the environment. What became known as a ‘radioactive cloud’ travelled west over Europe. It passed over Germany, France, the Netherlands and the UK.

The French government of the time, headed by Jacques Chirac, was widely criticised for its handling of the crisis. While officials in Germany warned consumers not to eat fresh produce and distributed iodine pills, the government here took no special measures.

But the truth is, there was no need for France to take special measures, as Germany did. The government’s worst mistake was not to explain the situation fully to an understandably-worried population – an error it had made previously, and has made since.

An apparently apocryphal comment, attributed to the head of the Service central de protection contre les rayonnements ionisants at the time, that “The Chernobyl cloud has stopped at the French border,” has been frequently repeated and widely mocked as an example of the French attitude.

It also led to suggestions that France covered up the truth about the cloud and even concealed information about its effects.

In fact, most of France did escape relatively lightly: parts of the Vosges, the Jura, the Southern Alps and Corsica were the most affected as weather conditions at the time pushed the plume northwards.

In 2001, several hundred people, mainly in eastern France and Corsica, filed a lawsuit against the government after suffering thyroid issues, a classic symptom of radioactive contamination.

They claimed it was caused by the radiation from Chernobyl, and that the government had covered up the severity of the situation.

But, after a 10-year legal battle, a court dismissed the case and cleared nuclear scientist Pierre Pellerin – who was reported to have uttered that fateful ‘borders’ phrase – of charges that he covered up the true effects of the cloud.

And a 2000 report titled Birth of a myth: the Chernobyl fallout in France, by the International Nuclear Information System – part of the International Atomic Energy Agency – found that France’s official position at the time was accurate and proportional to the relatively low danger.

“In France the average dose due to the Chernobyl accident represented less than 10 percent of the yearly dose produced by natural radioactivity, so French authorities were right not to be alarmed,” an abstract of the report said. 

“In Germany the radioactive fallout was 10 times higher than in France and German authorities expected a far more intense contamination. As a consequence, health measures taken in Germany were nothing like those taken in France; that difference made journalists say that the radioactive contamination had stopped at the Franco-German border.”

As we can see from the fact that this line is still circulating, however, it did cause long-lasting damage to trust in the French authorities.

Last week saw reports of people buying iodine tablets in response to the worrying news from Ukraine, apparently unconvinced that the government would distribute these if it became necessary.

READ ALSO What to do in case of a nuclear alert in France

