Revealed: The 12 confirmed candidates for the French presidential elections

As well as being over the age of 18 and a French citizen, all candidates who want to appear on the ballot paper had to have formally declared their intention to stand by 6pm on Friday, March 4th.
They also had to have gathered 500 signatures of support, known as parrainages, from elected officials by the same deadline.
These final signatures have now been evaluated by the Conseil constitutionnel, and on Monday at 12 noon the council president Laurent Fabius revealed the list of candidates who have qualified.
From this point candidates can withdraw from the race, but no new ones can join.
They are:
Emmanuel Macron (centrist, La République en Marche)
Marine Le Pen (far right, Rassemblement National)
Eric Zemmour (far right, Reconquête)
Jean-Luc Melenchon (far left, La France Insoumise)
Valérie Pécresse (centre-right, Les Républicains)
Yannick Jadot (green, Europe Ecologie les Verts)
Fabien Roussel (communist, Parti Communiste)
Anne Hidalgo (centre left, Parti Socialiste)
Jean Lassalle (Résistons)
Nicolas Dupont-Aignan (sovereignist, Debout La France)
Philippe Poutou (far left, Nouveau parti anticapitaliste)
Nathalie Artaud (far left, Lutte Ouvrière)
