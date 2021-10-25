This week in France: What you need to know

This week

Expected some time this week is a decision on whether health passports will be required to use ski lifts in French resorts.

Monday

Monday marks the beginning of the Toussaint (All Saints) school holidays, which can change things like opening hours at your local swimming pool, leisure centre or museum. The holidays run until Monday, November 8th.

Monday

The flu vaccine is now available. The launch date was brought forward slightly to October 22nd and it is now available from pharmacies, doctors and midwives. Those in priority groups get vaccinated for free but anyone can get the vaccine if they are willing to pay €8-€10, plus the cost of an appointment to have it administered.

READ ALSO How to get the flu vaccine in France

Monday

Expected on Monday is a decision from the European Medicines Agency on whether Moderna’s Covid vaccine should be used as a booster shot. France has currently suspended the use of Moderna for booster shots after concerns were raised about rare cardiac effects in younger people. The booster shot programme is continuing for those in eligible groups, using the Pfizer vaccine.

Tuesday

EU energy ministers hold a meeting in Luxembourg to discuss the issue of soaring fuel prices. France has announced a €100 one-off grant to people on lower incomes to help them cope with the cost increases.

READ ALSO Who gets France’s €100 fuel handout and how

Thursday

The debate on the extension of health pass legislation moves to the Senate, after MPs in the Assemblée nationale approved last week an extension of the pass until July 31st 2022, if the health situation requires.

Thursday

The Salon du Chocolat opens at Porte de Versailles in Paris. The celebration of all things chocolate runs until Monday.

Saturday

If you’re in Paris watch out for zombies, the annual Zombie Walk starts at 1pm at the Place de la République. Expect amazing costumes but if you want to take part then a health pass will be required – even the undead need to stay Covid-safe. Zombie walks are also scheduled for a number of other French cities including Lyon, Toulouse, Reims, Caen and Avignon.

Sunday

Deadline to register to pay taxe d’habitation and redevance audiovisuelle (the French TV licence) if you want to pay by monthly instalments.

READ ALSO The French tax calendar 2021

Sunday

October 31st is the last day when tenants who are in arrears can be evicted before the trêve hivernale (winter truce) begins on Monday.

Sunday

At 3am on Sunday the clocks go back one hour, marking the end of summer time. This means an extra hour in bed on Sunday, while in further good news Monday is a public holiday to mark All Saints Day (Toussaint).

Sunday is also Halloween which, while it is not quite as big a deal in France as it is in the US, will probably still include a few parties and kids in scary costumes.