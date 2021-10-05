Who gets a Covid vaccine booster shot in France

Who qualifies for a booster now?

France began its booster shot programme in September, but only for certain groups. At present to qualify you must be;

Either aged over 65 or suffering from a serious medical condition

At least six months after your previous Covid vaccine

Have not had Covid – people who contracted the virus after their first or second dose do not need a booster dose, the HAS has ruled. In France, people who had previously had Covid get just one dose of the vaccine and are counted as ‘fully vaccinated’ for travel or health passport purposes (although not all countries recognise this for travel purposes)

If you meet those criteria there is no need to wait for an invitation, you can book your appointment directly either by phone, online or via the Doctolib app.

READ ALSO How to book an appointment for the Covid vaccine

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

What about everyone else?

At present, most other groups cannot have an extra dose, although some people who have severely compromised immune systems may be invited by their doctor to get a third dose.

Will that change?

It might, yes. The European Medicines Agency now recommends a booster shot for all adults, not just the most vulnerable.

The EMA’s opinion is advisory and it will be up to the French government to decide whether to expand the booster programme to everyone.

The French medical regulator Haute Autorite de santé has so far not given its opinion on this, although a previous statement from September did lean towards boosters for all, saying that the decline in the effectiveness of vaccines over time “does not only affect the elderly and populations at risk of severe forms”, even if these populations “remain the most affected”.

It is possible that the HAS will recommend first expanding the groups eligible for a booster, or it could recommend booster for the whole population.

If this is the case it is likely that the six-month gap will remain in place, meaning that people who were vaccinated in May or June – when vaccinations opened up to everyone – would not be eligible until the end of the year or early 2022.

A fresh statement from the HAS is expected later this week.

Combined with flu shots?

The HAS has already given its approval to the idea of giving the Covid vaccine booster and the flu shot in a single appointment, for those who are eligible, and it seems likely that combined appointments will become available when the flu vaccine programme is rolled out later in the autumn.