How to get the flu vaccine in France this winter

Despite a fall in cases due to protective measures implemented during the Covid pandemic, seasonal flu still caused 3,700 deaths in France during the winter of 2019-2020, compared to 9,500 the previous year. Only 47.8 percent of people in at-risk groups were vaccinated in 2019-2020.

The vaccination campaign this year will run from October 26th until January 31st, and there are some major changes on the way.

Who is eligible

French health authorities recommend that vulnerable people get vaccinated against the flu on an annual basis. That includes those who fall into one of the following groups:

People aged over 65

People with chronic illnesses like respiratory or cardiovascular diseases

People considered obese

Pregnant women

Close family and friends of people who are immunocompromised

Close family and friends of infants under 6 months of age with high risk factors

Healthcare professionals who have contact with at-risk patients are also advised to get the vaccine.

For all of the above, the flu vaccine is free.

Since January 2021, anybody can get the shot, even if you do not belong to a priority group, but in that case you will have to pay for the vaccine yourself, which costs €6 to €10.

The cost of having the vaccine administered is reimbursed at the usual rate for a medical appointment – 70 percent if done by a doctor – but it is fully reimbursed for those suffering from a long-term illness.

How to get vaccinated

The vaccine can be administered by a GP or a nurse, and it is now also possible to get vaccinated in a pharmacy which has been approved by the regional health authority, although pharmacists are only able to vaccinate adults in priority groups. Midwives are authorised to inject pregnant women and their relatives.

If you belong to a vulnerable group, your local CPAM should send you an invitation and a voucher to get vaccinated for free. For adults, this is all you’ll need, but minors in vulnerable groups must first bring the voucher to a doctor or midwife who will then write them a prescription.

But even if you are part of a priority group, you may not automatically receive a voucher, which is often the case for pregnant women, those considered obese, or friends and family of vulnerable infants and the immunocompromised.

In that case, you can request a bon de prise en charge (voucher) from your doctor or midwife. Nurses and pharmacists can also provide vouchers to adults.

You can buy the vaccine, or collect it if you have a voucher, from a pharmacy.

Two-for-one

France has already begun offering third doses of the Covid-19 vaccines, and over a million people have now had a top-up jab.

But since the booster shots are currently targeted at over-65s and vulnerable groups – similar demographics to those at risk of severe forms of flu – from October 26th it will be possible to combine this with the flu jab for those who are eligible for both.

On August 23rd, the French Haute autorité de santé (HAS) medical regulator recommended combining third doses of the Covid vaccine with the annual flu vaccination campaign, in order to avoid delays to the latter and simplify the whole process.

In another statement published on September 27th, the HAS confirmed that combining the two “presents no danger”, adding: “The two injections can be performed on the same day, but in two separate vaccination areas – one vaccine in each arm.”

“It will be possible in pharmacies that administer both vaccines, as well as at the doctor or nurse’s office,” the Direction générale de la santé told RTL. The idea is to bring your flu vaccine to the vaccination centre on the day of your Covid jab.

