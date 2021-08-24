France could offer Covid booster shots to over-65s from September

President Emmanuel Macron raised the prospect of a third jab during his televised address on July 12th, when he said the booster campaign would initially be targeted at the elderly and vulnerable who were the first French people to receive the vaccine.

The government has requested guidance from the independent medical regulator Haute autorité de la Santé (HAS), which is expected to announce its decision this week on how the booster campaign will be targeted.

“I suppose – for once I will take a risk – that they will probably tell us to give this third injection to all those aged 65 or over, who are traditionally the people called upon to get the flu vaccine,” Véran told BFM on Monday evening.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Olivier Véran (@olivierveran): "J'ai demandé à mes services de mettre en place le programme de 3e dose pour ceux et celles qui en relèvent" pic.twitter.com/oauFzi6aA4 — BFMTV (@BFMTV) August 23, 2021

Booster shots could also be offered to “those who are younger and suffering from a chronic illness which renders them vulnerable”, he added.

“There will be a period of at least six months between the second and third injection,” Véran said. “We will open up the possibility once the HAS and the President have made a decision. I say this cautiously, but we hope to begin from September.

“The idea behind the third dose is that once you have had two doses, you’re protected, but the protection given by the vaccine can decrease over time, over the months, and so it’s necessary to offer a third injection to those who are the most fragile.”

Véran said the booster would “not be an obligation, but a strong incitement”.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal has previously said that it would be possible to book an appointment for a third dose from the end of August or beginning of September.

Macron had suggested that the campaign would initially concern “over-80s and those in vulnerable groups”.

READ ALSO How can I get my Covid vaccine booster in France?