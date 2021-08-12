Reader question: How can I get my Covid vaccine booster in France?

<p><strong>Question: I keep reading about Covid booster shots - when and where can I get mine? I was vaccinated in February. </strong></p><p>France's vaccination programme is still hard at work giving first and second doses, but discussion has begun about extra booster shots.</p><p>In short you can't get one - yet.</p><p>However, the government spokesman Gabriel Attal <a href="https://www.leparisien.fr/societe/sante/troisieme-dose-tests-derembourses-centres-commerciaux-ce-quil-faut-retenir-des-annonces-de-gabriel-attal-11-08-2021-VVGYTOUKDBA6JNTF2VFNYL4EJM.php?ts=1628759802102" target="_blank" rel="noopener">has announced some details</a> of when and how the booster vaccine programme will begin. </p><p>He said: "The appointments will open at the end of August, beginning of September, for a booster campaign that will start in mid-September."</p><p>The boosters will only be open to certain groups.</p><p>President Emmanuel Macron has mentioned the "over 80s and those in vulnerable groups" although Attal said that: "The list of people concerned will be established by the Haut autorité de Santé".</p><p>However it is likely to be the groups that were among the first to be eligible for the vaccine back in January and February - over 80s, residents of Ehpad nursing homes and those with serious illnesses. Some groups, such as those with compromised immune systems, are already receiving a third dose to ensure that they are protected.</p><p>We don't know exactly how the appointment process will work at present, but it's likely that it will be the same as the rest of the vaccine programme - an announcement made of which groups are eligible and then people making appointments directly, rather than waiting to be called by their doctor.</p><p>Those who had vaccinations early on may have unhappy memories of <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20210212/unanswered-phones-and-long-waits-the-frustrations-of-getting-a-covid-vaccination-in-france/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">long waits and unanswered phones</a> in vaccination centres - in good news, the system has become a lot more efficient since then with <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20210114/how-to-sign-up-for-the-covid-19-vaccine-in-france/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">a host of easy booking options</a> available, so securing that third appointment should be less painful.</p><p>As to whether the booster shot campaign will gradually be extended to all parts of the population, that is still under discussion. </p><p><strong>We will update this article as more details are announced.</strong></p>
