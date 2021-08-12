Reader question: How can I get my Covid vaccine booster in France?

Question: I keep reading about Covid booster shots – when and where can I get mine? I was vaccinated in February.

France’s vaccination programme is still hard at work giving first and second doses, but discussion has begun about extra booster shots.

In short you can’t get one – yet.

However, the government spokesman Gabriel Attal has announced some details of when and how the booster vaccine programme will begin.

He said: “The appointments will open at the end of August, beginning of September, for a booster campaign that will start in mid-September.”

The boosters will only be open to certain groups.

President Emmanuel Macron has mentioned the “over 80s and those in vulnerable groups” although Attal said that: “The list of people concerned will be established by the Haut autorité de Santé”.

However it is likely to be the groups that were among the first to be eligible for the vaccine back in January and February – over 80s, residents of Ehpad nursing homes and those with serious illnesses. Some groups, such as those with compromised immune systems, are already receiving a third dose to ensure that they are protected.

We don’t know exactly how the appointment process will work at present, but it’s likely that it will be the same as the rest of the vaccine programme – an announcement made of which groups are eligible and then people making appointments directly, rather than waiting to be called by their doctor.

Those who had vaccinations early on may have unhappy memories of long waits and unanswered phones in vaccination centres – in good news, the system has become a lot more efficient since then with a host of easy booking options available, so securing that third appointment should be less painful.

As to whether the booster shot campaign will gradually be extended to all parts of the population, that is still under discussion.

We will update this article as more details are announced.