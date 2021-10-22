FOR MEMBERS

Who will get France’s €100 fuel hand-out and how?

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance
DrivingMoneyPolitics

Share this article
A woman fills her vehicle at a filling station in Paris. You don't have to own a car to qualify for France's new fuel subsidy.
A woman fills her vehicle at a filling station in Paris. You don't have to own a car to qualify for France's new fuel subsidy. Photo: FRANCK FIFE / AFP.
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

France has announced a new aid for roughly half the population of France to help them cope with rising fuel prices. This is how it will work.

After much debate within government and amongst opposition parties over how best to counter rising fuel prices, French Prime Minister Jean Castex has announced a one-off €100 payment to lower income households.

Who is eligible?

The aid is targeted at people on lower incomes, however it will still be sent to 38 million French residents – that’s six times more than receive the means-tested “energy checks” and the subsequent €100 additional grant announced in September to offset rising gas and electricity bills.

In order to qualify for the fuel subsidy, you must have a net monthly income of less than €2,000 per month – whether that’s wages, self-employed income, a pension or benefits.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Although the primary aim of the subsidy is to help motorists who are struggling to pay for petrol or diesel, you will not need to own a car in order to benefit from the aid. Castex said this was the “fairest” and “most efficient” policy.

When and how will it be paid?

The Prime Minister has said the aid will be sent out automatically, so if you qualify, there is nothing you have to do but wait.

For private sector workers, it should arrive from the end of December, while fonctionnaires (public sector workers) will receive the payment in January, and self-employed, unemployed and retired people will be paid “a little bit later”.

The government has since provided more detail about how the payment will work – full details here.

In the private sector, the businesses themselves will distribute the money; self-employed people will receive it through Urssaf; for pensioners it will be through their pension fund; and job seekers will get it via Pôle Emploi.

The government is set to provide more detail in days to come on how people who are eligible but don’t receive the cheque can apply for it, and The Local has also asked about the payment method for pensioners whose pension comes from outside France.

Why?

The announcement follows steep rises in diesel and petrol prices in recent weeks. Average diesel prices hit an all-time record last week of €1.5583 a litre, while petrol was at nearly a 10-year high at €1.6567 a litre.

Various candidates for the presidential election had put forward their own solutions, including cutting fuel taxes and blocking price rises, but the government opted for a one-off payment.

READ ALSO Rising energy prices: How to save money on bills in France

Castex said this would both “bring immediate protective measures against price rises”, while also maintaining the government’s commitment to making France less dependent on fossil fuels.

The measure will cost the state €3.8 billion.

Castex added that petrol prices were not the only concern. “There is a question of inflation,” he said, explaining the decision not to limit the payment to motorists. Indeed, the cost of living has risen sharply in France, and a recent survey showed it to be the number one concern of voters ahead of April’s presidential election.

Share this article

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.

  1. If your income is 2000 euro a month and inflation is 5%, you need 100 euro a month to keep pace, not 100 euro a year.

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

How Paris will spend €250 million on making city ‘100 % bike friendly’

How Paris will spend €250 million on making city ‘100 % bike friendly’

Drivers in France banned from reporting police road checks on driving apps

Drivers in France banned from reporting police road checks on driving apps

Driving in Europe: What are the Covid rules and checks at road borders?

Driving in Europe: What are the Covid rules and checks at road borders?

Facebook agrees to pay French newspapers for news

Facebook agrees to pay French newspapers for news

French MPs agree extension of health pass until July 2022

FOR MEMBERS

A few of the benefits of growing old in France

Covid cases rise as French MPs agree to extend health pass

When and where to get the cheapest fuel in France