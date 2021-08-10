France announces access system to health passport for non-EU tourists

On Monday, August 9th, the French health pass became required for entry into cafés, bars, restaurants, hospitals and long-distance bus and train travel.

Until now, most visitors from outside the EU, Schengen zone, England or Wales had to either find a pharmacy willing to exchange their vaccination card for a French certificate, or hope that venues would be lenient and let them in without having to scan a QR code.

Now, it will be possible for tourists to convert their vaccination certificates into a French document with a QR code, which can be scanned by venues on its own or stored in the TousAntiCovid app.

“Initially, this system is only open to non-EU tourists who are already in France or who will arrive on or before August 15th,” the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said in a press release on Monday.

The Local has asked the Foreign Ministry what the protocol will be for those who arrive in France after August 15th.

“Foreign tourists can submit their applications. To request a QR code, simply e-mail us with proof of vaccination, an identity document, the downloadable application form and your airline ticket,” announced tourism minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne.

Who is eligible

The new system will apply to people vaccinated in a country other than the EU Member States, Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, Switzerland, England or Wales.

EU and Schengen zone countries issue vaccine certificates which are already compatible with the French health pass.

You must also have been fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the EMA or equivalent. These are: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca (including Covishield) and Johnson & Johnson.

Everyone aged 18 or over needs to show a health pass for certain venues in France, and from 30th September, this will be expanded to those aged 12-17.

How to apply

In order to receive a French certificate, you need to prepare the following documents in PDF, JPG or PNG format:

A vaccination certificate, demonstrating full vaccination

A valid passport

Return airline tickets

The application form which is available HERE

Applications should be sent to one of the following addresses:

For United States nationals: [email protected]

For Canadian nationals: [email protected]

For nationals from all other countries: [email protected]

Applicants are instructed to use the following format for the e-mail subject line: COUNTRY OF RESIDENCE / SURNAME First name (e.g.: USA / DUPONT Jean).

“As soon as the application has been processed, the QR code will be sent by e-mail,” the ministry states. “The code can then be printed out and presented on paper or electronically and will have no expiry date.”

It is also possible to undertake the same process with a negative test result, but the certificate will only be valid for 72 hours.

Up-to-date guidance for travel to France is available via the Foreign Ministry’s website.

