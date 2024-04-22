French air traffic controllers call 'large-scale' strike action

Advertisement

The SNCTA, the union which represents the majority air traffic controllers across France, has called for a 24-hour strike on Thursday, April 25th.

On Monday another union, UNSA-UTCAC, had also filed a strike notice, which could increase the number of participants.

According to early estimations by Les Echos business daily, up to 70 percent of flights in and out of French airports could be cancelled in what the French press is calling a possible journée noir (black day).

Individual air traffic controllers have until Tuesday to declare whether or not they will participate in the strike - the French civil aviation authority the DGAC (Directorate General for Civil Aviation) will then use this information to instruct airports on how many flights to cancel.

You can keep up with updates at The Local's strikes section. For those with flights scheduled on Thursday, it would be advised to check with your airline prior to departure. If possible, it may be best to change the flight date.

Disruptions can also affect flights flying over French airspace.

Why the industrial action?

Unions are protesting against an 'insulting' overhaul of air navigation services, a topic that has been under discussion for the past 15 months. Air traffic authorities are seeking to reorganise the work of air traffic controllers to better deal with expected increases in traffic.

However, unions believe that this must also coincide with pay and hiring increases.

A representative for SNTCA told French media that the proposed accompanying measures have been insufficient. They are seeking salary increases of 5.04 percent per year in 2025, 2026 and 2027, as well as the doubling of their 'special qualification allowance'.

The industrial action comes as a surprise, as the SCNTA had previously agreed to an 'Olympic truce'.

The agreement was that the union would not call strikes until after conclusion of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in exchange for increased pay and a new round of salary discussions after the Games.