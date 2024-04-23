Which airports will be worst affected by France's 'enormous' strike?

Advertisement

On Thursday, April 25th, the largest union representing French air traffic controllers has called a one-day strike in a protest over changes to working conditions and a new navigation system.

The SNCTA union, which represents over 60 percent of air traffic controllers in France, told the French press on Monday that they expected "record turnout" - and has threatened another strike over the holiday weekend of May 9th, 10th and 11th.

Another union, UNSA-UTCAC, had also filed a strike notice for Thursday, increasing the likelihood of disruption.

The strike is going to be "very strongly supported", said Pascal de Izaguirre, the head of FNAM, an umbrella group of French aviation industry unions.

"The impact will be enormous," he said.

So where will the impact be the worst?

Individual staff members had until Tuesday to inform bosses of their intention to strike - staffing numbers are then used by the French civil aviation authority the DGAC to work out how many flights can safely take off and land from each airport.

Airports are then given a percentage of how many flights they must cancel - precisely which flights are cancelled is up to airlines to decide. Airlines usually try to prioritise long-haul flights to minimise disruption.

Anyone scheduled to fly in and out - or over - France on Thursday should check with their airline before travelling to the airport.

The DGAC has announced that up to 60 percent of flights will be cancelled on Thursday. A full list of disruptions will be released soon, but French TV station BFM reports that;

Paris Orly airport - 75 percent of flights cancelled

Paris Charles de Gaulle - 65 percent of flights cancelled

Toulouse Blagnac - 60 percent of flights cancelled

Nice - 70 percent of flights cancelled

The strike itself as a 24-hour one, but it's likely that there will be knock-on effects into Friday.

Compensation

Some airlines offer free cancellation or rescheduling of flights on days that strikes are called - individual terms are down to the airline (eg whether travellers get money back or vouchers to use at a later date).

If your flight is delayed or disrupted by strike action you may be entitled to compensation, depending on whether your airline in based in, or took off from, an EU country.

Overflights

Because the strike is by air traffic controllers, it will also affect flights that pass through French airspace on their way to another country, known as overflights.

These make up a significant percentage of the flights handled by French air traffic controllers on a daily basis - in the case of overflights they are more likely to be delayed or diverted as airlines seek alternatives routes that go around France, rather than over it, but there may be some cancellations.

Travellers should check with their airline.