Breaking: French air traffic controllers call off strike

Advertisement

The SNCTA union had called a 24-hour strike on Thursday, April 25th in a dispute over changes to working patterns.

The strongly supported strike was set to cause huge disruption, with around 60 percent of all flights in and out of France expected to be cancelled.

However on Wednesday morning the union announced that last-minute talks had been successful and "an agreement has been reached".

The SNCTA strike notice for Thursday has now been lifted, although it is possible that there may be some knock-on disruption due to the last-minute nature of the strike cancellation.

It's also possible that the smaller union which had also filed a strike notice could still go ahead with Thursday's walk-out, although disruption from this will be significantly lighter.

People with flights booked for Thursday should check with their airline for possible delays or cancellations.

The SNCTA had also threatened to file strike notices over the May holiday weekend - May 9th, 10th and 11th, but it seems likely that these will now not be filed.