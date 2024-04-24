Breaking: French air traffic controllers call off strike
French air traffic controllers have called off a strike that was set to cause 'massive' disruption on Thursday, after reaching a last-minute deal with managers.
The SNCTA union had called a 24-hour strike on Thursday, April 25th in a dispute over changes to working patterns.
The strongly supported strike was set to cause huge disruption, with around 60 percent of all flights in and out of France expected to be cancelled.
However on Wednesday morning the union announced that last-minute talks had been successful and "an agreement has been reached".
The SNCTA strike notice for Thursday has now been lifted, although it is possible that there may be some knock-on disruption due to the last-minute nature of the strike cancellation.
It's also possible that the smaller union which had also filed a strike notice could still go ahead with Thursday's walk-out, although disruption from this will be significantly lighter.
People with flights booked for Thursday should check with their airline for possible delays or cancellations.
The SNCTA had also threatened to file strike notices over the May holiday weekend - May 9th, 10th and 11th, but it seems likely that these will now not be filed.
Comments
See Also
The SNCTA union had called a 24-hour strike on Thursday, April 25th in a dispute over changes to working patterns.
The strongly supported strike was set to cause huge disruption, with around 60 percent of all flights in and out of France expected to be cancelled.
However on Wednesday morning the union announced that last-minute talks had been successful and "an agreement has been reached".
The SNCTA strike notice for Thursday has now been lifted, although it is possible that there may be some knock-on disruption due to the last-minute nature of the strike cancellation.
It's also possible that the smaller union which had also filed a strike notice could still go ahead with Thursday's walk-out, although disruption from this will be significantly lighter.
People with flights booked for Thursday should check with their airline for possible delays or cancellations.
The SNCTA had also threatened to file strike notices over the May holiday weekend - May 9th, 10th and 11th, but it seems likely that these will now not be filed.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.