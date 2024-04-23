French air traffic control unions threaten fresh strikes over May holiday weekend
With predictions that this week's strike will lead to 'massive' disruption for travellers, the largest union representing French air traffic controllers has threatened further action over the May holiday weekend.
The SNCTA union, which represents around 60 percent of French air traffic controllers, has called a strike for Thursday, April 25th which is expected to cause serious disruption with up to 75 percent of flights cancelled at some airports.
full details
But on Tuesday the union said that it would also be filing a strike notice for Thursday May 9th, Friday May 10th and Saturday May 11th.
In France May 8th and 9th are both public holidays - and many people had planned to take advantage of the rare 'double holiday' and extend it into a trip away.
May 8th is always a holiday, marking VE Day or the end of WWII in Europe and May 9th is the Christian holiday of Ascension, the date of which varies each year. This year it provides the unusual opportunity for workers to have two consecutive days as public holidays.
