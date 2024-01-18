French unions use Olympic strike threat as pay talks continue for public sector workers

Advertisement

"The Olympics are a double-edged sword for the image of a country," communications expert Philippe Moreau Chevrolet, who founded the Paris-based MCBG Conseil PR agency, told AFP.

A major security problem or disruption can wipe out any benefits of playing host, he explained.

"The strikes, riots and Yellow Vests created a poor image of France as a destination," he added. "If it calms down for the Olympics, it could be a good way of repairing what has been damaged."

Police are the latest group to threaten disruption, as officers were urged to protest on Thursday to press their claim for extra pay during the Games.

Several police unions urged officers to show "minimum activity" on Thursday and a protest was called for midday near the main police station in Paris, with other demonstrations planned by night-shift workers later.

Airport police and border agents at Paris' two airports also staged a 'go slow', leading to delays for passengers.

"For an exceptional event, exceptional measures," the Alliance union wrote in a statement that explained how unions were demanding up to €2,000 for their members in compensation for lost holidays and extra work over the summer Games."

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin met police representatives on Monday and has a fund for the Games of around €500 million for the security forces, sources close to the negotiations told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Pay negotiations are also underway between French authorities and health workers, drivers for Paris Metros, trains and buses, as well as municipal employees such as street cleaners.

In September last year a deal was reached with the largest union representing French air traffic controllers, who have now pledged not to strike until the Games are over (although smaller unions are continue to insist on their right to strike).

Holidays during the Games have been banned for many state employees, while extra weekend and late-night work will be demanded for tens of thousands of them.

"It's being dealt with ministry by ministry, taking into the account the status and requirements for each profession," Michel Cadot, who heads the government's Games coordination committee, told a Senate hearing on Wednesday.

"We are watching closely to ensure that it is all being dealt with through dialogue," Cadot added.

He told the hearing that the overall budget for the Games remained unknown in part because the government could not anticipate how much it would need to spend in bonuses for public sector workers.

Around 30,000 police officers are expected to be on duty during the Games which will take place at what is usually the peak of the summer holiday period in France.

On Wednesday, the hard-left CGT union demonstrated in front of the headquarters of the Olympics organising committee in northern Paris to denounce the government suspending the right to a weekend break during the Games for some workers.

Unless the government reverses its decree, "we will launch high-impact operations during the Games. We'll go on strike wherever it is possible," said Amar Lagha, the head of the CGT's branch representing the private-sector service industry and retail workers.

Last summer's Rugby World Cup, which many saw as a 'rehearsal' for the Olympics passed off without serious disruption, despite strike threats from Paris public transport workers ahead of several matches.