LATEST: Channel tunnel strike blocks train travel between France and UK

The strike at Eurotunnel operator Getlink has blocked Eurostar trains as well as Eurotunnel Le Shuttle trains carrying trucks and cars as the peak holiday travel season gets underway.

Eurostar said its trains were cancelled until further notice.

Trains between London, Amsterdam and Brussels were also affected. Getlink said French "trade unions rejected a bonus of €1,000 end-of-year bonus announced by management and have called for a strike to demand it be tripled."

Eurostar told passengers that services were suspended until "mid-afternoon at the earliest" but is also telling passengers that is has no information on whether Friday services will be running.

Le Shuttle which runs car and freight trains through the tunnel advised passengers to make alternative travel arrangements, which caused frustration for many.

One passenger stuck in queues to get across the Channel tweeted: "How are we meant to get out of these queues without any coordination from you so that we can make alternative transport arrangements?"

The announcement of the cancellation of train service sparked dismay in train stations, with people scrambling to change their reservations on their phone.

"We've been sitting here at Calais for 3.5 hours," said one Twitter uses named Andrew. "Totally shitty way to do industrial action by Eurotunnel staff. You can put pressure on your employer without screwing over families stuck in cars, trying to get home for Christmas without any warning."

"So travelling back now and now literally five minutes ago, we've got an email to say that Eurotunnel staff are going on strike and it looks like we can't get a train today," said Nick, 45, as he was trying to return to Britain from the northern French city of Lille.

He said the email he received gave him little hope of making it back to London today.

"They've told us that because it's December, it's going to be really difficult to now get a booking with the limited space."

There were reports of Eurotunnel staff handing out ferry tickets for passengers unable to take the train at Folkestone.

