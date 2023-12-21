Eurotunnel strike: How long will the Channel Tunnel be closed for?

Advertisement

Since midday on Thursday the Channel Tunnel has been closed, after unexpected strike action by French employees of operator Getlink, the company which operates all train services through the Channel Tunnel.

Who is affected?

The strike is by staff employed at Getlink, which operate the Channel Tunnel - which means that all traffic using the tunnel is affected - Eurostar services, as well as Le Shuttle trains which carry vehicles and freight.

Eurostar services between London and Brussels and Amsterdam are also affected.

Cross-Channel ferries are running as normal - although they are busy as many people attempt to book alternative crossings - and flights are unaffected.

Strike action by Getlink staff is unusual and, for the moment at least, it has caused a complete closure of the tunnel with no services running.

Passengers at Gare du Nord and St Pancras stations report a chaotic situation with little information.

When will it resume?

At the moment, all services are suspended "until further notice". It is presumed that urgent talks are taking place neither Eurostar or Le Shuttle has given any sign of when or if the strike might end and services can resume.

Passengers at St Pancras report receiving information that services could restart from 9pm on Thursday, but the Eurostar Twitter account is currently advising passengers that it has "no information on services for tomorrow" [Friday] and is advising people to cancel their journeys if possible.

"We’d urge all passengers to postpone their travel due to the Channel Tunnel closure and the continuing uncertainty. Again; we are very sorry for the impact this is having. Thank you for your understanding," Eurostar said in Twitter.

The strike action, is a 'surprise' strike, meaning no notice was filed in advance and there is no designated strike period.

There is some hope though - the dispute is over pay. These are generally quicker to resolve because they involve direct negotiation between unions and bosses with no third parties involved.

It's the strikes over government action, such as strikes over the French government's pension reforms, that tend to drag on for longer.

At the moment we have no information on when the strike will end, but French government ministers have called for an immediate end to the strike action.

French transport minister Clément Beaune tweeted: "The blocking of the Channel tunnel is unacceptable. An immediate solution must be found.

"I call on everyone to be responsible and ensure good conditions for traffic and holiday departures."

How can they do this just before Christmas?

That's kind of the point - French unions frequently call strikes for peak travel periods that cause maximum inconvenience, hoping that the additional pressure will cause bosses to cave in to their demands.

According to Getlink, "trade unions rejected a bonus of €1,000 end-of-year bonus announced by management and have called for a strike to demand it be tripled."

Getlink in July recorded "historic" operating profits of €159 million - a 218 percent increase.

There's no doubt that the strike has caused travel misery, particularly for the thousands who were planning to travel to spend the holidays with family - either Brits living in France or French people living in the UK.

Schools in both France and the UK mostly break up for the holidays on Friday, so Friday night and Saturday are expected to be the busiest travel periods - unions will no doubt be hoping that bosses give in to the pressure and award them their bonus to save the Christmas rush.

"We've been sitting here at Calais for 3.5 hours," said one Twitter uses named Andrew. "Totally shitty way to do industrial action by Eurotunnel staff. You can put pressure on your employer without screwing over families stuck in cars, trying to get home for Christmas without any warning."

Will there be knock-on disruption?

At the time of writing, services on both the Channel Tunnel and Eurostar were listed as cancelled for the afternoon, but that could be extended if a resolution to the strike is not found.

Channel Tunnel services are more flexible, with drivers loaded onto the next available crossing if there have been delays.

However, Eurostar services were already nearly booked out over the Christmas period, so it might be more difficult to reschedule trips.

