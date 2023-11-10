What changes in France in 2024

Advertisement

January

New Year’s Day: The first public holiday of 2024 takes place on the first day of 2024. In fact, it’s a pretty decent year for employees in France in terms of additional days off – not counting those extra days they get in the départements that make up the former Alsace-Lorraine region.

As well as Easter Monday, on April 1st, there’s May Day on Wednesday, May 1st; VE Day is the following Wednesday, May 8th; Ascension is Thursday, May 9th; Pentecôte is Monday, May 20th; Assumption is Thursday, August 15th; Toussaint falls on Friday, November 1st, Armistice Day is Monday, November 11th; and Christmas 2024 falls on a Wednesday. Only the Fête Nationale, July 14th, is on a Sunday.

Flight cancellations - France's air traffic control is implementing a new computer system and as a result airlines have been ordered to cancel thousands of flights in January and February, while the upgrade work is going on.

Rent controls: Dozens of local authorities in areas where there is a housing shortage will gain the power to increase taxes on second homes in order to fund more affordable housing for locals from January 2024.

Navigo: Bad news for residents in Île-de-France. The monthly cost of a Navigo pass will increase to €86.30 from January 1st. However, anyone who has paid their annual bill upfront will not see any increase until their subscription runs out. Basically, if you can pay for your next year’s travel pass early, do…

Food waste: From January 1st, 2024, councils in every corner of France must supply households with a solution for separating out compostable food waste from their regular refuse. Some councils have started already.

Fuel ‘grant’: As in 2023, so in 2024. A one-off means-tested payment of €100 is available for motorists on a low income who need their car for work. The online portal to apply for the grant – paid per motorist, not per household – opens on January 16th.

Winter sales: Bargain hunters at the ready. The winter sales begin, across almost all of France, on Wednesday, January 10th, and last until Tuesday, February 6th.

In four border departments – Meurthe-et-Moselle, Meuse, Moselle, et Vosges – the sales begin on January 2nd.

Olympics lottery - there will be a lottery for free tickets to watch the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, which is scheduled to open some time in January.

February

Energy bills: Bad news. Electricity bills are set to rise in February. But, to cushion the blow, the government has promised that any electricity bill increases in 2024 will be limited.

Road Tolls: As they do every year, toll rates on the main motorways across France are set to go up from February 1st.

March

Trêve: The annual winter ‘truce’, when tenants cannot be evicted from their rented homes for non-payment of rent ends, as it does every year, on March 31st.

April

Tax: The online platform for income tax declarations in France opens this month.

Motorbike tests: Life on two wheels is starts to change from April, when EU-wide rules requiring motorbikes and scooters to undergo roadworthiness tests start to roll out across France.

May

Quadruple holiday - May is the month of public holidays and 2024 has an impressive four holidays, including a 'double day'. May 1st and May 8th are always holidays - marking May Day and VE Day - but there are also two religious holidays which move dates from year to year. This year Ascension is on Thursday, May 9th - creating a lovely double with VE Day - and Pentecost is on May 20th.

On May 1st you can expect to see large trades union parades in the bigger towns and cities.

Kitschtastic: Eurovision 2024 is in Sweden this year, with the semi-finals set for May 7th and May 9th, with the grand event on Saturday, May 11th. We already know a lot about the French entry.

June

Vote! European elections take place on June 9th.

Women’s art: Europe’s first museum dedicated to showcasing the works of female artists is due to open in Cannes in June.

Féte de la musique: Streets across France will be alive with the sound of it on the Fête de la musique on Friday, June 21st.

Summer bargains: France’s summer sales period runs from Wednesday, June 26th until Tuesday, July 16th.

Tour de France: An Olympics-affected 2024 Tour begins in northern Italy, with a 206km ride from Florence to Rimini on June 29th. Because Paris is all Olympic-ed up, the race this year finishes with an individual time trial from Monaco to Nice five days before the XXXIII Olympiad begins in the capital.

July

Winter news: The vote to decide who will host the 2030 Winter Olympics is expected in July. France has submitted a bid to host the festival of winter sport.

School’s out: The summer holidays officially begin for all students in France on Saturday, July 6th … or, more accurately, at the end of classes on Friday, July 5th.

Fête nationale - France's national holiday on July 14th - aka Bastille Day - falls on a weekend this year so unfortunately there is no extra day off work. However the day will still be marked with military parades, fireworks and the famous firemen's balls.

Olympic Games opening: The Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games is on Friday, July 26th, as the XXXIII Olympiad officially gets under way. The opening ceremony will take place in central Paris along the River Seine. Tickets to watch from the seated areas are already sold out, but there will be a draw for free tickets for standing room, probably in January 2024.

Tax notices: Income tax notices should drop into your letter box around the end of the month.

August

Holiday time: Not really a change, more a reminder of how things are in France… especially if you need to contact a public official, when the best you can probably expect is an out-of-office reply to your email.

Olympics/Paralympics: The Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games at Stade de France is on Sunday, August 11th. Two weeks later the Paralympics begin - running from August 28th to September 8th. Tickets are available now online.

September

Rentrée: Pupils head back to school on Monday, September 2nd. In France ‘rentrée’ is more than ‘back to school’, it’s also ‘back to work’ for many high-level government officials after their summer holidays.

October

Property tax bills - if you own property, tax bills will start to arrive in October. If you completed the new property tax declaration in 2023 there is no need to do it again - it's a one-off, not an annual task - but if your situation has changed (eg you have bought or sold property or made a second home into a main residence) you will need to complete the declaration online.

November

Double holiday - November also has two public holidays - Toussaint (All Saints Day) on November 1st and Armistice Day on November 11th. In 2024 they fall on a Monday and a Friday, creating two long weekends.

December

Notre Dame: The cathedral that was almost destroyed by fire in 2019 is due to reopen at the end of 2024. The goal is December 8th - the Catholic festival of the Immaculate Conception.