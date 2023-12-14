France to launch €100 per month electric car lease scheme

Advertisement

The French president released a video on social media on Thursday morning detailing the programme, which involves leasing an electric vehicle for just €100 per month.

The government's goal is to help households which rely on cars to affordably participate in the 'green transition'.

L’écologie à la française, c’est cela : dès janvier, les premiers modèles de voitures électriques en leasing seront disponibles à 100 euros par mois.



The cost of running an electric car is considerably lower than running a petrol or diesel car, but they are more expensive to buy - meaning that for many lower income households, switching is not a possibility.

For example, the Renault Megane E-Tech (an electric vehicle, available via the leasing scheme) cost about €34,104 online, while the petrol model was €31,300.

Meanwhile, the electric Citroën C4 (available in the scheme) was listed at €35,740 online while the petrol version was €26,440.

The maximum cost per family-sized vehicle would be €150 monthly, excluding insurance and other optional services. There will be no additional administrative fees.

That being said, people must agree to a (potentially renewable) leasing contract of at least three years, and at the end of the period, they can choose to either return the vehicle or purchase it (based on its updated value).

Which types of cars?

Several different car models will be available.

Participants will be allowed to choose the vehicle, as long as it meets eligibility criteria and is still available. For example, if leasing a new electric car, the purchase value must be less than or equal to €47,000.

Christophe Musy, the head of Stellantis - a market leader in electric vehicles in France - told Le Parisien that they will participate in the scheme.

“We will offer nine models in 2024, eight of which will be available as soon as the system opens” adding that the new Citroën ëC3 will go for €54 per month, while the electric Fiat 500 will be priced at €89 per month.

Vehicles available for lease, https://www.ecologie.gouv.fr/

Who gets to take part?

The scheme will be means-tested, and it is only available to those over 18 who can prove they live in France - there is, however, no requirement to be a French citizen.

In order to qualify, your household must have a taxable income (revenu fiscal de référence) of €15,400 per person. If you are unsure whether you would qualify, you can find the listed amount on your most recent tax declaration.

This amount comes out to a monthly net income of about €3,300 per month for a couple with one child, according to calculations by Le Parisien.

According to Le Figaro, about 25,000 people will be eligible in 2024.

Initially, people who rely on their vehicles to get to and from their place of work will be favoured. These 'heavy drivers' (gros rouleurs) include people who drive more than 8,000km as part of their professional activity and/or live at least 15km from their place of work.

For employees (salariés), you will need to ask your employer for a statement or form proving the distance.

The goal is that in 2024, the scheme will be extended to all people in France on low-incomes, but those who do the most driving will get first pick.

You cannot take part if you have already benefitted from the leasing programme in the last three years.

You can test your overall eligibility using this government simulator.

How do I apply?

The scheme will become available in 2024, and you can sign up to be notified on the 'Mon-leasing-electrique' once the application portal has been launched.

The first vehicles will become available in January, according to Le Parisien. Other options will open up gradually as the year progresses.

What about other EV schemes?

This is not the only programme intended to encourage motorists in France to shift toward electric vehicles.

Households can also benefit from the bonus écologique, which gives up to €7,000 in assistance when purchasing an electric vehicle costing less than €47,000.

