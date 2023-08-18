France to get first museum in Europe dedicated to women artists

Advertisement

France is slated to become home to the first museum solely dedicated to women's art in Europe, after a recent announcement by the British former commodities trader, Christian Levett that he intends to convert his antiquities museum into one focused on art by women artists.

The Mougins Museum of Classical Art, owned and founded by Levett, is located in the south of France near Cannes and welcomes around 250,000 visitors per year.

According to a statement on the museum's website, it will close as a classical art museum on August 31st, and reopen in June 2024 as 'FAMM: Female Artists of the Mougins Museum" (Femmes Artistes du Musée de Mougins), which will focus primarily on contemporary and modern art.

Levett first announced the plans on Instagram, claiming that the works of artists from his collection will be shown, including Joan Mitchell, Lee Krasner, Elaine de Kooning, Howardena Pindell, Cecily Brown and Nancy Graves.

While there are several other museums in Europe that display women's art or are dedicated to women, such as the Bonn Women's Museum in Germany which also has a culture and research focus, this is set to be the first museum solely focused on women artists and their art.

The first museum in the world "dedicated solely to women's art" is the National Museum of Women in the Arts, located in Washington DC, which was opened in 1987. It contains 6,000 works by over 1,000 female artists, from the 16th century until today.