Contrôle technique: What we know about the new French safety checks for motorbikes

After nine years of delay, a contrôle technique test for motorised motorbikes, tricycles and quadricycles will become compulsory in France, in early 2024 - though the exact date is to be confirmed.

Cars and vans already have to undergo the regular vehicle safety check, but until now two-wheelers have been exempt.

It will come into effect some time “between January 15th and March 15th”, Minister of Transport Clément Beaune told “Grand Jury LCI-RTL-Le Figaro” on Sunday.

The government was forced to act after the Conseil d’Etat, France’s highest administrative court, gave it a two-month deadline to implement European rules that have been in force across the bloc since 2014 - but that France has so far appeared reluctant to apply.

Despite the Conseil’s ruling, the rules will not be enforced until 2024, with the exact date to be decided following an online public consultation that has already started and will run until Saturday July 22.

While he was unable to give a definitive date for the start of the CT requirement, Beaune was able to reveal more details about it.

CTs for motorbikes will cost “around €50”, he said. And, to avoid an overwhelming rush to test centres, the requirement for a test will be staggered, starting with older two-wheeled motorbikes, “registered before 2017”.

All qualifying vehicles - those that are at least five years old - will be required to have a valid CT from January 1st, 2027, he said.

Vehicles will be required to have a test once they have been on the road for five years, and then have to renew their certification by passing a new test every three years after that.

Inspections will cover safety, air and noise pollution. But the tests will be "much simpler" than those for cars.

The government also plans to extend roadworthiness testing to all motorized two-wheelers, including those under 125CC. According to a European study, these smaller vehicles - of which there are an estimated four-million in France - represent "a high accident rate and could also be the source of significant air or noise pollution in cities".

Meanwhile, the government has promised a conversion bonus for more environmentally friendly two-wheelers, worth up to €6,000 from 2024.

Unsurprisingly, motorbike groups are up in arms over the court's ruling and the government's response.

"It's an unenforceable, useless measure whose aim is to fleece us," Christophe Bériol, president of the Fédération des bikers de France, which claims 5,000 members.

"Paying €50 for a 15-minute inspection is prohibitive. It's four times the hourly rate of a qualified garage mechanic.

"To show our disagreement, we are inviting motorcyclists to gather around the Tour de France caravan from 10am onwards during the stages in Libourne, Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat and Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines."

Other groups, too, have voiced their anger, so expect plenty of demonstrations in the weeks and months leading up to the implementation of the law ... whenever it is.