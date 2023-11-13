Why 2024 is a very good year for holidays in France

Advertisement

In addition to 25 days of annual leave for employees France also has 11 public holidays a year, which rises to 13 if you live in the eastern areas of Alsace.

There is, however, an important caveat - in France public holidays are taken on the day of the week that the holiday falls on, as opposed to the UK system which gives a public holiday on the nearest Monday to the date.

In France, if the event happens to fall on a weekday, workers get an extra day off. If, however, the event falls on a Saturday or a Sunday there is no extra day off and the holiday is 'lost'.

This gives rise to the concept of good holiday years and bad holiday years - depending on how many public holidays happen to fall on a weekend.

And in good news, 2024 is a very good year with just one holiday - the Fête nationale on July 14th - lost to a weekend.

This means that workers will get a total of 10 extra days off work (or 12 if they live in Alsace).

There's also a rare 'double holiday' in May - Wednesday, May 8th is a holiday marking VE Day, the end of World War II in Europe, while Thursday, May 9th is also a holiday. This is the Christian festival of Ascension, which changes date depending on the date of Easter.

So taking the whole of that week off will only use up three days of your annual leave allowance - and it also happens to be Eurovision week if you're planning a party.

Here is the full list of 2024 holidays;

New Year's Day : Monday, January 1st

: Monday, January 1st Easter Monday: Monday, April 1st

Monday, April 1st May Day: Wednesday, May 1st

Wednesday, May 1st VE Day: Wednesday, May 8th

Wednesday, May 8th Ascension: Thursday, May 9th

Thursday, May 9th Pentecost: Monday, May 20th (only a holiday for some)

Monday, May 20th (only a holiday for some) Fête nationale: Sunday, July 14th

Sunday, July 14th Assumption: Thursday, August 15th

Thursday, August 15th Toussaint: Friday, November 1st

Friday, November 1st Armistice Day: Monday, November 11th

Monday, November 11th Christmas: Wednesday, December 25th

Those living in the départements of Bas-Rhin, Haut-Rhin and Moselle (the historic Alsace region) also get;

Good Friday: Friday, March 29th

Friday, March 29th St Stephen's Day: Thursday, December 26th

The year 2024 provides few opportunities to faire le pont (do the bridge - or take an extra day off next to a public holiday on a Tuesday or a Thursday to create a four-day weekend) - only Ascension and Assumption provide 'pont' opportunities.

There are, however, five holidays on either a Monday or a Friday, creating a three-day weekend.

The school holidays for 2024 are;

Christmas - December 23rd to January 8th

February holidays

Zone A - February 17th to March 4th

Zone B and Corsica - February 24th to March 11th

Zone C - February 10th to February 26th

Easter holidays

Zone A - April 13th to April 29th

Zone B - April 20th to May 6th

Zone C - April 6th to April 22nd

Corsica - April 27th to May 3rd

Summer holidays - July 6th to September 2nd

Toussaint - October 19th to November 4th

Christmas - December 21st to January 6th, 2025