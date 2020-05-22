Faire le pont: The best thing about France's public holiday system

Advertisement

France has a pretty generous system of public holidays, but there are a couple of drawbacks for employees in the country - the principle one being that in some years the calendar conspires to deprive you of days off work.

Unlike the UK where the day off is generally taken on the nearest Monday to the festival day, in France the public holiday is on whatever day of the week it lands on - great news if it's a Monday or a Friday, but if it falls on a weekend you just lose your day off.

This is why you will hear about particular years being 'a good year' for holidays, when the maximum number of holidays fall on a week day and - even better - fall on a Monday or a Friday to create a long weekend.

Advertisement

The year 2023 is a particularly good one for holidays - especially the month of May which has four holidays and one 'bridge' day.

The Christian holiday of Ascension is on Thursday, May 18th - which gives workers the opportunity to 'bridge' Friday and enjoy a three-day working week.

Why 2023 is a good year for holidays in France

The nifty little system of "doing the bridge" (faire le pont) occurs when people take a Monday or a Friday off if a public holiday occurs on a Tuesday or Thursday. Therefore you get a lovely four-day break while only using up one day of annual leave.

If the holiday falls on a Wednesday you can faire le viaduc (do the viaduct) which means taking two days off to join the holiday to the weekend.

READ ALSO These are the days off work that French workers are entitled to

Advertisement

While these are very popular with employees, they're less loved by bosses. Back in 2014, a year that had three "pont" days, the estimated cost to the economy was €4 billion.

"People think more about their holidays than work," Patrick Durussel, who owns a company in the Oise region of northern France, told Europe1 radio at the time of the report.

He added that when too many long weekends crop up in a row, his business has to push back deadlines, then charge less for work, and ultimately lose money.