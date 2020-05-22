Faire le pont: The best thing about France's public holiday system
There are some drawbacks to the public holiday system in France but at least you can't beat the so-called 'ponts'.
France has a pretty generous system of public holidays, but there are a couple of drawbacks for employees in the country - the principle one being that in some years the calendar conspires to deprive you of days off work.
Unlike the UK where the day off is generally taken on the nearest Monday to the festival day, in France the public holiday is on whatever day of the week it lands on - great news if it's a Monday or a Friday, but if it falls on a weekend you just lose your day off.
This is why you will hear about particular years being 'a good year' for holidays, when the maximum number of holidays fall on a week day and - even better - fall on a Monday or a Friday to create a long weekend.
The year 2023 is a particularly good one for holidays - especially the month of May which has four holidays and one 'bridge' day.
The Christian holiday of Ascension is on Thursday, May 18th - which gives workers the opportunity to 'bridge' Friday and enjoy a three-day working week.
Why 2023 is a good year for holidays in France
The nifty little system of "doing the bridge" (faire le pont) occurs when people take a Monday or a Friday off if a public holiday occurs on a Tuesday or Thursday. Therefore you get a lovely four-day break while only using up one day of annual leave.
If the holiday falls on a Wednesday you can faire le viaduc (do the viaduct) which means taking two days off to join the holiday to the weekend.
READ ALSO These are the days off work that French workers are entitled to
While these are very popular with employees, they're less loved by bosses. Back in 2014, a year that had three "pont" days, the estimated cost to the economy was €4 billion.
"People think more about their holidays than work," Patrick Durussel, who owns a company in the Oise region of northern France, told Europe1 radio at the time of the report.
He added that when too many long weekends crop up in a row, his business has to push back deadlines, then charge less for work, and ultimately lose money.
Top business owners have tried to cut down on the public holidays in France, but union leaders reacted with fury, so rest assured, the public holidays (and their bridge days) look set to hang around.
Workers in France get 11 public holidays in a year, apart from the people of Alsace Lorraine who get 13 due to complicated historical reasons involving invasions.
The next 'bridge' day is Assumption, on Tuesday, August 15th, but there are several other holidays before that, including Pentecost and July 14th.
