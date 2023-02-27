For members
WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE
What changes in France in March 2023?
Fuel aid, clock changes, another strike - and, possibly, some good news on cold calls... here's what changes in France in March 2023
Published: 27 February 2023 09:50 CET
Expect more pension reform protests in France in March. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE
On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week?
From new drought measures to the start of the fuel price cap and the Salon de l'Agriculture, here's what is happening in France this week.
Published: 27 February 2023 08:47 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments