Ahead of doing away with the fuel rebate of €0.10 per litre – which helped French motorists counter high fuel costs amid the cost of living crisis – at the start of January, the French government announced plans to offer a €100 grant for motorists on low incomes who rely on their vehicles to get to work.

This aid (called the indemnité carburant in French) became available on January 16th on the French government’s tax website, and it will be available until the end of February.

However, this benefit is only available to people on a low income who use their car for work (therefore it cannot be claimed by retirees) – and you also need a French-registered car.

In the single day since the claim system was opened, the French government had already registered over 825,000 requests.

According to French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne in December: “If you drive an average of 12,000 km per year, which is the average of the French” it represents aid of 10 cents per litre, the same rate as previous rebate.

How to access it

Unlike the previous fuel discount which was applied directly at the pump, you will need to apply for the €100 fuel aid. To do so, you must go to the tax site ‘impots.gouv.fr” and enter your tax number (numéro fiscale), the licence plate number for your vehicle (numéro d’immatriculation du véhicule utilisé) and the car registration document (numéro de carte grise); and finally a sworn statement that you use this vehicle for professional purposes.

The income calculation is based on the previous year’s tax declaration, so it cannot be accessed by new arrivals who have not yet completed a tax declaration.

You have until February 28th, 2023 to fill in the form.

You can expect to receive the payment via a bank transfer, which according to the French government will be available within eight to 10 days for an accepted application.

If you have trouble claiming the fuel allowance online, you can always go to your nearest tax office or call the phone number 0-806-000-229 from Monday to Friday (8:30 am to 7 pm).

What income qualifications must I meet?

Your income must not have exceed €14,700 for a single person in 2021.

The French government also referenced other income limits, outlined below:

A maximum of €1,314 net per month for a single person

A maximum of €3,285 net per month for a couple with one child

A maximum of €3,285 net per month for a single person with two children

A maximum of €3,941 net per month for a couple with two children

A maximum of €5,255 net per month for a couple with three children

The aid is intended to assist 50 percent of France’s poorest households who rely on their vehicles to get to work. This also includes motorcycle drivers (two-wheeled vehicles), as well as self-employed workers. Electric and rechargeable hybrid vehicles will also be included in the scheme, according to Linternaute.

The fuel aid scheme joins several other one-off payments of €100 or €200 targeted at low-income households, such as the chèque energie, designed to help the most vulnerable cope with the rising cost of living.

READ MORE: How to access French government grants for wood-fired heating