ENERGY

How to access French government grants for wood-fired heating

Households in France who heat their homes primarily with wood or wood-pellets can apply for government assistance to help combat rising energy prices from December 27th.

Published: 27 December 2022 11:32 CET
A fire burns in a wood stove, in western France. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)

As of Tuesday, households in France who heat their homes primarily with wood are able to apply an energy cheque (or voucher) from French government to help combat soaring wood prices. 

For those who qualify, this wood-specific energy aid would be in addition to the government’s one-time “energy cheque” – meant to help people combat rising energy costs and inflation – which was sent out to 12 million households across France in mid-December. 

The website allowing families to apply for the wood energy cheque (chèque énergie bois) became available to eligible households – representing approximately 2.6 million people in France – on December 27th at 8am. 

In order to benefit from the payment, those who heat primarily using wood can apply with the Agency of Services and Payments at the website chequeboisfioul.asp-public.fr. The online portal will remain open until April 30th.

Households will also need to provide “a nominative invoice proving a wood purchase of at least €50 (or a certificate for households with collective heating),” a representative from the Ministry of the Economy told Le Parisien.

The amount offered will be means-tested and will range from €50 to €200. The first round of grants will be available in mid-February, according to the French Ministry of the Economy.

This aid will also be available to households that heat their homes primarily using wood-pellet stoves – once again, based on individual financial situation. This government assistance will be capped at payments of €200 for families on the lowest incomes.

Gabriel Attal, the minister of public accounts, told Le Parisien in November that the maximum amount an individual could receive in aid – in total, over a series of cheques – would be €2,260. For families with two children, the maximum is capped at €4,750.

The wood energy cheque is not to be confused with the government assistance for families who heat their homes with fuel oil – or le chèque énergie exceptionnel – opération fioul in French. This separate payment cannot be combined with the wood energy cheque. Applying for access to the fuel-oil energy assistance can be done through the same online portal (HERE) and will also require a receipt or invoice showing the purchase of fuel oil.

ENERGY

France cuts electricity consumption by 9% with energy-saving measures

Electricity consumption in France has fallen nearly seven percent in a month, latest figures show, bringing it down to nine percent lower than a normal winter.

Published: 23 December 2022 13:13 CET
Electricity consumption in France has fallen 6.8 percent over the past month, and 7.6 percent in the past week alone, according to official figures.

“Compared to the previous update, the downward effect is accentuated,” grid operator Réseau de Transport d’Électricité (RTE) said in a statement confirming the latest fall in electricity use in France.

The government, meanwhile, has again urged businesses and individuals to continue efforts to reduce energy consumption to reduce the risk of blackouts this winter because of the global energy crisis and rising prices – setting a target of a 10 percent cut in energy usage over the winter.

Power demand has fallen by about nine percent compared to the pre-pandemic five-year average, RTE said, while the risk of blackouts through the rest of winter has been reduced to ‘medium’ due to increased production and reduced demand.

According to official figures, nuclear power availability exceeded 40 gigawatts (GW) on December 12th, while hydro power hit a near record peak of 16 GW in December.

“The decrease in electricity consumption is mainly carried by industry, because of rising electricity prices,” RTE said.

“Large-scale industry shows a fall of consumption similar to that of the previous week: the bearish effect at the national level is accentuated because of the contribution of other sectors.”

Some businesses have cut back on production in light of rising energy costs. A few – like glassmaker Duralex – have suspended production all together.

Mild weather at the beginning of autumn has already cut heating bills in households across the country. Heading to Christmas, temperatures in France are above seasonal norms.

