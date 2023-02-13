Read news from:
WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE

On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week?

Olympics ticket draw, holidays, the festival of lovers and yes, more strikes - here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 13 February 2023 08:37 CET
French artist Zarpo (R), known as the "beach gardener", draws the words "I love you" on the beach, on Valentine's Day in Les Sables d'Olonne, Western France, on February 14, 2022. (Photo by Sebastien SALOM-GOMIS / AFP)

Monday

Olympics tickets draw opens – if you have entered the draw for tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympics, keep an eye on your emails (including spam) from Monday. Those who have won a slot will be contacted by email “between February 13th and March 15th” according to organisers. You will then have 48 hours to select the tickets you want.

READ ALSO How to get tickets to the Paris Olympics

Tuesday

Valentine’s Day – while not as big a thing in France as it is in the US, some French people do celebrate the ‘festival of love’ although in France it’s generally reserved for couples.

READ ALSO How the French really feel about Valentine’s Day

Doctors’ strike – some GPs offices will be closed today because of a strike by médecins généralistes, in part in protest over the new law concerning community healthcare, which gets its first reading in the Senate on Tuesday. 

Thursday

Strike – the next one-day strike in the ongoing pension reform battle is once again supported by all eight of the French union federations. Turnout for the strikes has been gradually falling, but nonetheless expect disruption on public transport, while schools may also close as teachers strike (the ones who aren’t on holiday, that is). 

Calendar: French pension strike dates

Darmanin case – court hearing of the Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin for the alleged defamation of Iman Iquioussen.

Friday

School holidays – schools in Zone C (which includes Paris, Créteil, Versailles, Montpellier and Toulouse) break up for the February holiday, while the holidays in zone A (central France) draw to a close. Expect heavier-than-usual traffic in the Paris region on Friday evening as families go on holiday.

Reader question: Is there any logic to France’s school holiday zones?

Molière anniversary – 350th anniversary of the death of the French playwright Molière.

French phrase of the day Langue de Molière

WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE

On the Agenda: What’s happening this week in France?

From holidays and carnival to crucial political debates and two strike days, here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 6 February 2023 09:13 CET
Monday 

Pension reform bill – the controversial pension reform bill heads to the Assemblée nationale where debates – probably stormy ones – will begin.

READ ALSO 5 minutes to understand French pension reform 

Ski world championships – the world championship ski event begins in the French Alpine resorts of Courchevel and Meribel. 

Tuesday

Strike day – a third one-day mass strike will take place on Tuesday, so expect significant disruption on services like trains and city public transport, plus demos in towns and cities across France.

What to expect on the February 7th strike

Final day of sales – the winter sales end in most parts of France on Tuesday. You can learn more about the French winter soldes here.

Wednesday 

Refinery worker’s strike – French oil refinery workers began their 72-hour strike on February 6th. Wednesday was set to be the last day, though unions could call on workers to walk out again.

Friday

Nice Carnival – the fabulous carnival in the southern city of Nice begins on February 10th and runs until February 26th. This year is the event’s 150th anniversary, and you can find more information about schedules and attending on the website here.

Saturday

Another strike – there is another one-day strike action on Saturday, with disruption expected to be similar to Tuesday. 

School holidays – schools in Zone B – which includes most of northern France and also Nice) begin their two-week February holiday on Saturday. Schools in zone A are already on holiday while those in Zone C (south west France and Paris) begin the following week. 

Lemon Festival – on the border between France and Italy is the little town of Menton, which each year hosts a festival of lemons which includes a parade with floats made out of (what else?) lemons.

READ MORE: Bears, lemons and pig-squealing: 9 of France’s strangest festivals

France v Ireland – As part of the second round of the 2023 Six Nations rugby tournament, France will play Ireland in the 6 nations rugby tournament at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin at 3.15pm French time.

