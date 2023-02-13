On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week?

Monday

Olympics tickets draw opens – if you have entered the draw for tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympics, keep an eye on your emails (including spam) from Monday. Those who have won a slot will be contacted by email “between February 13th and March 15th” according to organisers. You will then have 48 hours to select the tickets you want.

Tuesday

Valentine’s Day – while not as big a thing in France as it is in the US, some French people do celebrate the ‘festival of love’ although in France it’s generally reserved for couples.

Doctors’ strike – some GPs offices will be closed today because of a strike by médecins généralistes, in part in protest over the new law concerning community healthcare, which gets its first reading in the Senate on Tuesday.

Thursday

Strike – the next one-day strike in the ongoing pension reform battle is once again supported by all eight of the French union federations. Turnout for the strikes has been gradually falling, but nonetheless expect disruption on public transport, while schools may also close as teachers strike (the ones who aren’t on holiday, that is).

Darmanin case – court hearing of the Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin for the alleged defamation of Iman Iquioussen.

Friday

School holidays – schools in Zone C (which includes Paris, Créteil, Versailles, Montpellier and Toulouse) break up for the February holiday, while the holidays in zone A (central France) draw to a close. Expect heavier-than-usual traffic in the Paris region on Friday evening as families go on holiday.

Molière anniversary – 350th anniversary of the death of the French playwright Molière.

