French phrase of the Day: Langue de Molière

Why do I need to know La langue de Molière?

Because it’s used in lots of contexts that having nothing to do with theatre or history.

What does it mean?

It means ‘the language of Molière’, but really it means French and it’s a very frequently used synonym for the French language.

Molière (real name Jean-Baptiste Poquelin) is France’s most famous and revered playwright. His plays, written in the 1650s, 60s and 70s and can be a touch inaccessible for French learners but his themes – hypocrisy, corruption and power – have certainly stood the test of time.

And his reputation in France is such that la langue de Molière has come to simply mean the French language and is used in a wide variety of contexts.

How to use it

ll compose et écrit des textes dans la langue de Molière – He composed and wrote lyrics in French

La langue de Molière devient langue officielle dans cet état et est enseignée dans les écoles – French became the official language and was taught in schools

40 pourcent des chansons diffusées à la radio française doivent être chantées dans la langue de Molière – 40 percent of songs on French radio must be sung in French

Synonyms

The formal designation of the French language is la langue française or simply française, but French also has some poetic descriptions for other languages.

La langue de Shakespeare – English (anglais)

La lange de Goethe – German (allemand)

La langue de Cervantès – Spanish (espagnol)

La langue de Dante – Italian (italien)