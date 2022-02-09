For members
FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY
French phrase of the Day: Langue de Molière
Why a 17th-century playwright is still relevant to your struggles to learn French.
Published: 9 February 2022 14:03 CET
For members
FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY
French Expression of the Day: Parler cash
This expression, confusingly, is not always used in conversations about money.
Published: 8 February 2022 13:34 CET
Updated: 8 February 2022 15:36 CET
Updated: 8 February 2022 15:36 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments