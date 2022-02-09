Read news from:
French phrase of the Day: Langue de Molière

Why a 17th-century playwright is still relevant to your struggles to learn French.

Published: 9 February 2022 14:03 CET
Why do I need to know La langue de Molière?

Because it’s used in lots of contexts that having nothing to do with theatre or history.

What does it mean?

It means ‘the language of Molière’, but really it means French and it’s a very frequently used synonym for the French language.

Molière (real name Jean-Baptiste Poquelin) is France’s most famous and revered playwright. His plays, written in the 1650s, 60s and 70s and can be a touch inaccessible for French learners but his themes – hypocrisy, corruption and power – have certainly stood the test of time.

And his reputation in France is such that la langue de Molière has come to simply mean the French language and is used in a wide variety of contexts.

How to use it

ll compose et écrit des textes dans la langue de Molière – He composed and wrote lyrics in French
 
La langue de Molière devient langue officielle dans cet état et est enseignée dans les écoles – French became the official language and was taught in schools 
 
 
40 pourcent des chansons diffusées à la radio française doivent être chantées dans la langue de Molière – 40 percent of songs on French radio must be sung in French
 
Synonyms

The formal designation of the French language is la langue française or simply française, but French also has some poetic descriptions for other languages.

La langue de Shakespeare – English (anglais)

La lange de Goethe – German (allemand)

La langue de Cervantès – Spanish (espagnol)

La langue de Dante – Italian (italien)

French Expression of the Day: Parler cash

This expression, confusingly, is not always used in conversations about money.

Published: 8 February 2022 13:34 CET
Updated: 8 February 2022 15:36 CET
Why do I need to know parler cash? 

Because in the run up to elections, many politicians, analysts and voters will be doing this. 

What does it mean? 

Parler cash, pronounced parl-eh cash, means to speak frankly or directly. 

It is the opposite of langue de bois (wooden language) – in which people, often politicians, speak in vague, abstract and pompous terms about an issue without revealing their true position. 

Some good examples of recent moments where French politicians have parlé cash, would include Emmanuel Macron’s vow to emmerder (piss off) the unvaccinated and the centre-right candidate Valérie Pécresse pledging to kärcher (power wash) crime-ridden suburbs. 

When politicians deliberately or unintentionally make grammatical errors or speak in an informal way, some also describe this as parler cash

Former President Sarkozy for example used to incorrectly say chui pas instead of the correct je ne suis pas. This led many to believe that he was a man of the people rather than a member of the establishment. 

The exact origins of parler cash as a phrase are unclear. Parler means to speak and cash is used by some French people as slang for money. 

Perhaps the direct nature of someone known to parler cash can be seen as a loose equivalent to someone who talks business or gets down to brass tacks, rather than linguistically skirting around an issue. 

How to I use it? 

Avec ses propos sur les non-vaccinés, Macron parle très cash – With his comments on the unvaccinated, Macron is speaking very frankly 

Parler cash apporte un certain accessibilité – Speaking frankly brings a certain accessibility 

Elle aime parler cash – She likes speaking frankly 

Je vais être cash avec toi – I will be frank with you 

Similar words

Franc-parler – Outspokenness 

Franchement – Frankly

Sincèrement – Sincerely

Honnêtement – Honestly 

Ouvertement – Openly 

