SOUTH WEST FRANCE

South-west France news: The impacts of coastal erosion, drug seizures, and cycling

From the impacts of coastal erosion on the south western French seaside, to drug seizures and the state of cycling in rural France, here is your weekly roundup of the news and issues in south-west France.

Published: 9 February 2023 15:47 CET
This photograph taken on February 7, 2023 shows the Signal building during its demolition in Soulac-sur-Mer, south-western France. (Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZ / AFP)

Coastal erosion in the south west

French authorities began demolishing a seaside block of flats in southwest Gironde last week, in what has come to symbolise the country and region’s battle against climate change-linked coastal erosion.

Environment Minister Christophe Bechu said the demolition was a sign of “what the rising waters and coastal erosion have is store for lots of other areas along the French coastline”.

By 2100, 20 percent of the coastline and up to 50,000 homes would be affected, he said.

As for the south west in particular, a 2022 government report found that 31 municipalities in New Aquitaine were at “high risk of coastal erosion”. 

You can see the areas most impacted in the map below:

Large cannabis seizure in Bordeaux

Bordeaux law officers seized more than 2.4 tonnes of cannabis resin with an estimated street value in excess of €19 million.

In total, 2,414.8kg of cannabis resin and 9.75kg of cannabis herb were intercepted by the Bordeaux brigade, with an estimated value of more than €19 million on the illicit market.

Since the end of July, 2022, French Customs officials have seized nearly 73 tonnes of drugs, including 41.2 tonnes of cannabis.

Cycling ‘more dangerous in rural France’

A recent report on road safety found that cycling has become more dangerous in France – particularly in rural parts of the country. The report found that there has been 30 percent increase in cycling-related deaths since 2019 (the most recent pre-pandemic year) in France. 

In 2022 alone, 244 cyclists were killed – a rise of 57 deaths in the past three years. 

It is the French countryside that has been most impacted, and based on the report’s findings, it may be safer to bicycle in urban areas than in rural ones. In 2022, only one person was killed on a bicycle in Paris.

The ONISR had already pointed to the trend of danger for cyclists on rural roads in 2021. The Observatory found that mortality for cyclists was increasing at a rate of seven percent for urban areas, in contrast to 37 percent in rural areas.

In general, road fatalities have increased in rural parts of France – of all people killed on French roads, whether they be cyclists, pedestrians, drivers, or scooter-users – 59 percent died on non-urban roads. 

New property tax declaration

France recently instituted a requirement for all property owners to fill out a new tax declaration.

Property owners in France have until June 30th, 2023 to file the new return, which specifies whether the property in question is a primary or secondary residence.

The declaration should be submitted online, and in order to do so you will need access to your numéro fiscal (tax number). The Local has put together a guide for how to request a numéro fiscal if you do not have one already, or if you are not resident in France.

Weather

Sunny skies are on the horizon for much of this weekend in south west France, with average highs ranging from 11-14C in the Bordeaux area.  

Screenshot of weather map by Météo France, PC: The Local

Photo of the week

 (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

Protesters walk on the Catalans’ bridge in Toulouse as they participate in a demonstration on the third day of nationwide rallies organised since the start of the year, against a deeply unpopular pensions overhaul on February 7th, 2023.

La Depeche estimated that about 25,000 people were present at protests on Tuesday in Toulouse.

Unions have announced more countrywide days of action to come, with the next being Saturday, February 11th.

