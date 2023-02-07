For members
CYCLING
‘Aggressive drivers’: Why cycling in rural France is becoming more dangerous
A new report by the French road safety observatory found that cycling-related deaths have been increasing in France in the last three years, particularly in rural parts of the country.
Published: 7 February 2023 12:02 CET
(Photo by Jeff PACHOUD / AFP)
FUEL
Reader question: Will fuel supplies in France be hit by pension strikes?
Protests against government reforms include walkouts and pickets at France’s oil refineries - but does that mean we’re about to see shortages at the petrol pumps as we did in October?
Published: 7 February 2023 11:14 CET
