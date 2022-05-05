Read news from:
ENVIRONMENT

MAP: The French towns at urgent risk from coastal erosion

The French government has published a new report listing the towns and cities most at risk from coastal erosion.

Published: 5 May 2022 12:30 CEST
Twin villas built on the sand dune on the coast in Biscarrosse that are at risk of collapsing due to coastal erosion (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP)

A recent government report found that 126 French municipalities, or the equivalent of one fifth of the French coastline, are at high risk of coastal erosion.

The majority of these are located on the Western coast of the country, with 41 in Brittany, 16 in Normandy, 31 in New Aquitaine.

They include popular holiday sports such as Biarritz, La-Tranche-sur-Mer and Saint-Jean-de-Luz. 

The new Climate and Resilience law, will now require affected municipalities to make key changes in order to adapt to climate change. Specifically, mayors will have to commission maps that predict the risk of coastal recession for 30 years in the future, and then again for 100 years in the future. These maps will serve as a basis for new rules of regarding land use, including new regulations on construction.

Overall, 864 municipalities are listed as “particularly vulnerable,” with the 126 shown above are considered as highly vulnerable. The list of impacted communities will be updated every nine years.   

In France, 1.5 million people live in these zones, meaning they are at particular risk for violent storms and flooding.

READ MORE: MAP: Where in France is most at risk from erosion and rising sea levels

How does coastal erosion work?

Coastal erosion is largely impacted by global sea level rise, and the “hardness” of the shore plays a role in how rapidly the coastline is able to be eroded (take a sandy shoreline versus one with cliffs).

This infographic by French daily Le Parisien helps explain the causes of coastal erosion.

You can find the full list of at-risk communities here.

FRANCE WEATHER

France forecast to get first hot spell of the year, with temperatures rising to 30C

French weather forecasters are predicting the first prolonged hot spell of the year next week, with temperatures getting as high as 30C in some parts of the country. 

Published: 4 May 2022 11:14 CEST
Météo France expects that the weather in the week beginning May 9th to be “warmer and drier than normal” throughout France, and “the first prolonged hot spell of the year”. 

From Monday onwards, the whole country is expected to get a healthy dose of sun, with the exception of Nice and Corsica, which might experience a few scattered thunderstorms during the day.

Cloudless skies are on the forecast for Tuesday, with temperatures above 20C everywhere in France, except for parts of Brittany and around Biarritz. By Wednesday, temperatures are expected to rise to 24C in Paris. 

For the latter half of the week, the majority of south-eastern France can expect temperatures around 25C, possibly reaching up to 30C on Friday, according to France’s weather channel.

