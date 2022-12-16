Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

LA BELLE VIE

La Belle Vie: Seafood banquets, singing the Marseillaise and France’s fiercest local rivalries

From encouraging your French friends to stop switching to English and the history of the national anthem to why you might get a hamper from your French town hall this Christmas, our weekly newsletter La Belle Vie offers you an essential starting point for eating, talking, drinking and living like a French person.

Published: 16 December 2022 08:30 CET
La Belle Vie: Seafood banquets, singing the Marseillaise and France's fiercest local rivalries
French fans wave flags before the football match between France and Finland (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

La Belle Vie is our regular look at the real culture of France – from language to cuisine, manners to films. This newsletter is published weekly and you can receive it directly to your inbox, by going to newsletter preferences or adding your email to the sign-up box in this article.

If you have been watching Les Bleus push their way forward during the soccer World Cup you have likely come in contact with the French national anthem. I cannot imagine starting to sing “Oh, say can you see…” after watching Team USA score a point, and I’ve never heard my British friends spontaneously break into “God Save the King”, but in France it is very normal to hear French people singing their national anthem while watching a sporting event in a crowded bar. 

And when you listen to the French national anthem, some of the lyrics might surprise you a bit, for example the call for “impure blood to soak our fields”.

La Marseillaise: All you need to know about the French national anthem

While everyone sings the national anthem in support of the French team, football is still a source of rivalry within France. 

There are huge feuds between French cities over the sport, like Lille v. Lens and Lyon v. Saint Etienne. These rivalries sometimes even get violent, but football is not the only way the French compete against one another.

Some rivalries have to do with food, and others have to do with regional history going back centuries.

Cassoulet to cider: Where are France’s fiercest local rivalries?

But regardless of who you support, singing along to the Marseillaise might help get you in the mood to speak a little French, and it is really intimidating to speak French out loud when you are first learning. Once you’ve managed to say something out loud, the fear creeps in – did I misspeak? Did I mispronounce that word? Do they understand what I am trying to say or do I just sound silly? When the response comes back in English, it is easy to feel dejected. 

This is a really common dilemma for foreigners trying to learn French, so The Local spoke with French language expert and founder of French Today Camille Chevalier-Karfis to learn some tips on how to politely encourage your French friend to continuez à parler français, s’il vous plaît. 

Language dilemmas: How can I stop French people switching to English?

Speaking French aloud is difficult, but French grammar is another beast in itself. One of the things I was most thankful for this year around the Thanksgiving table was the translation website DeepL.

But translation devices only go so far – usually, these websites or applications fail to  pick up on slang terms, and they definitely are not up to date on inclusive writing. 

While inclusive writing is still a bit controversial in France, it is being used more and more, so it is worth at least attempting to understand it. Here is your starting point:

What is ‘inclusive writing’ and what does it mean for French noun rules?

As France approaches the Christmas and New Year holidays, you might have seen a new French expression floating around, which describes one of my favourite French Christmas traditions: the giving out of “colis des ainés,” or sometimes called “colis de Noël.” 

These are the food-filled hampers often given to the elderly during the holiday season as an act of solidarity from the local town hall. It is a French tradition that dates back to the 1940s and while it is not technically a legal requirement, it happens in many localities across the country. You might even qualify for one of these special baskets.

Why French mayors give out food hampers at Christmas

And finally, if you are looking to celebrate an authentic French Christmas this year, that likely means you will be purchasing a lot of seafood to enjoy on Christmas Eve. 

Tradition dictates that the French eat seafood – whether that be oysters, mussels, or even lobster and crab – on December 24th, but have you ever wondered why that is? The history is quite interesting, and I for one am very excited to partake. I’ll be celebrating the holidays in Brittany this year, and I have no qualms in staking my claim in a certain French rivalry – that Brittany is home to the best seafood in France. Bon appetit!

Why do the French eat so much seafood at Christmas?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

LA BELLE VIE

La Belle Vie: The French you never learned in school and all about Christmas

From strange and surprising festivals and discussions around finances to all the French expressions you'll need this Christmas, our weekly newsletter La Belle Vie offers you an essential starting point for eating, talking, drinking and living like a French person.

Published: 9 December 2022 08:26 CET
La Belle Vie: The French you never learned in school and all about Christmas

La Belle Vie is our regular look at the real culture of France – from language to cuisine, manners to films. This newsletter is published weekly and you can receive it directly to your inbox, by going to newsletter preferences or adding your email to the sign-up box in this article.

The first time I went out for drinks with French friends, I confidently walked up to the bar and said “Puis-je avoir une pinte de blonde, s’il vous plaît?” As soon as we walked away from the bar, one of my new friends started laughing. At first, I though the was laughing because of my accent, or perhaps I had misgendered beer…though I was pretty sure “une pinte” was correct.

Once we sat down at the table, he told me (and everyone else) that I had spoken some of the most formal French he had ever heard. Perhaps he was exaggerating a bit, but after that experience I never used the phrase “puis-je” again.

There are a lot of French phrases and formalities that are treated as essential in school, but once you get to France you realise that no one actually uses them. For me, the most glaringly evident was “puis-je,” but there are plenty of other expressions whose only use is inside an English classroom. 

Zut alors! The French phrases you learn but don’t really need

If you are travelling around France, there is a good bit of regional slang that you likely never learned in school as well. For example, if you decide to see a football match in Marseille, you might hear people chanting “On craint dégun!” Even those who have become fluent in the French language might find themselves scratching their heads after this one. That is because “Dégun” in the south-east is slang for “no one” – so the expression means “we fear no one!”

Unsurprisingly, a decent amount of the regional slang has to do with food, though pétanque certainly has its own special vocabulary.

The regional French slang you’ll need for travelling around France

Among the other things you likely missed learning about in the classroom are France’s nine strangest festivals. One involves testing the best and most authentic sounding cri de cochon (pig squeal), while another tests contestants ability to eat as much tripe as possible with their hands tied behind their backs.

My personal favourite takes place in the Pyrenees mountains and involves a man dressing in bear skins and eventually being caught and “skinned” by the villagers to commemorate the start of spring. 

Bears, lemons and pig-squealing: 9 of France’s strangest festivals

But there are some traditions you may have been taught in school – perhaps the importance of the delicious Christmas desert – a Bûche du Noël (Christmas log) – a chocolate or chestnut roulade covered in festive decorations. Christmas in France is a special time, with illuminated garlands spelling out “Joyeuses Fêtes” along the boulevards, and Christmas trees decorating the entrances to buildings from offices to apartment complexes.

5 things to know about a traditional French Christmas

If you are preparing for Christmas celebrations in France, you may have been warned to avoid chatting about some topics, such as money, with French people. Discussing finances and personal wealth is still seen as a bit taboo in France, though that might be changing with the younger generation, according to Ilana Levy, a bilingual freelance journalist living in Paris.

There is some interesting history behind the French tendency to avoid outward, flashy signs of wealth, preferring to associate money with refinement.

Is it true that the French don’t like to talk about money?

And if you are wondering what you should say during Christmas festivities, The Local has a helpful guide of all the phrases you will need during the holidays. From asking about finishing off leftovers and what your niece or nephew got from Father Christmas to hoping for a white, snowy Christmas, these are the expressions you’ll need.

Vive le vent: The French phrases you need at Christmas time

SHOW COMMENTS