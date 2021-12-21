Why French mayors give out food hampers at Christmas

Sam Bradpiece
[email protected]
@Sam_Bradpiece
ChristmasFood & DrinkFrance Explained

Share this article
Some local authorities in France deliver thousands of gift packages to old people over Christmas.
Some local authorities in France deliver thousands of gift packages to old people over Christmas. Photo by freestocks on Unsplash
Sam Bradpiece
[email protected]
@Sam_Bradpiece

The famous French solidarity is particularly evident at Christmas time, when local authorities deliver gift hampers packed with delicious food and drink treats - here's who qualifies.

Known variously as colis des ainéscolis des vieuxcolis de Noël or colis cadeaux, the Christmas hampers delivered by local authorities to older people in France spark joy every year. 

Typically, these parcels contain culinary delights like sausage, foie gras, chocolate and booze.

Although in Paris, where some 1,700 hampers will be delivered this year to people over the age of 65, recipients can choose to receive a “well-being” parcel with items like shampoo and body scrubs (the majority have opted for the gastronomic option). 

So who gets these treats?

Confusingly, each commune has its own rules on who is eligible to receive these hampers, although it is generally focused on older people.

Each local authority has different rules on age limits – although you need to be at least of official retirement age (62) to qualify –  earning limits and whether or not you need to register to receive a parcel. In some places, such as Calais, a relative, neighbour or carer of an older resident can register to receive a package on their behalf. 

Some authorities deliver thousands of hampers, others hundreds and some none at all, while in some areas the mairie instead puts on a free lunch for those who qualify.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

In some small villages, these packages will be delivered by local mayors themselves.

Elsewhere, it is up to law enforcement officers, town councillors, other officials or charity workers to deliver the hampers. This gifting is not enshrined in law but many localities across France are proud of the tradition, which goes back as far as the 1940s. 

The hampers are often financed by local neighbourhood committees or residents’ associations. 

“Under the masks, we are smiling,” said Ludovic Rochette, the mayor of Brognon, near Dijon.  

The commune of Igoville in northern France described the distribution of hampers as a “beautiful occasion to meet with our elders, to exchange with them and to wish them a happy end to the year.”

The MP for Val-d’Oise, Cécile Rilhac, said the initiative marked a “good moment of solidarity”. 

The deadline to register in most communes has already passed. But you can always try searching “colis des ainés” + the name of your area to find out whether you are still eligible to receive a parcel. 

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

French mayor’s foie gras ban prompts fury from farmers

French mayor’s foie gras ban prompts fury from farmers

France faces Christmas cheese shortage

France faces Christmas cheese shortage

Inside Paris’ underground mushroom farms

Inside Paris’ underground mushroom farms

Why ‘World’ Chocolatine Day is unlikely to unite France

Why ‘World’ Chocolatine Day is unlikely to unite France

Tricolore: 5 things to know about the French flag

Why Macron changed the colour of France’s Tricolore flag

Bouquiniste: How to apply to join the 500-year-old Paris booksellers

Bio, natural, biodynamic: 5 things to know about organic French wine