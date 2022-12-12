On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Monday

Covid boosters – a second booster of the Covid-19 vaccine is now open to everyone in France, the health minister confirmed on Friday. François Braun encouraged people to get their second booster shot before Christmas, especially if they intend to travel to visit people in high-risk groups such as elderly family members.

Tuesday

Ukraine conference – beginning of the international conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine, held in Paris.

Nice attack verdict – a verdict is expected in the trial of eight people in connection with the 2016 terror attack in Nice that killed 86 people. The attacker – who drove a truck into crowds who were celebrating July 14th on the Promenade des anglais – was killed at the scene, but eight people have been charged with helping him or being aware of his intentions.

Wednesday

France v Morocco – the French team take on Morocco in the semi finals of the men’s football World Cup, being held in Qatar. French president Emmanuel Macron will travel to Qatar to cheer on Les bleus.

Tax deadline – if you believe you have made a mistake in the tax declaration that you submitted back in April/May, you have until December 14th to correct it online

Thursday

Pension reform law – Prime minister Elisabeth Borne was due to present to parliament the government’s detailed plans to reform the pension system, including raising the retirement age from 62 to 65 – however it was announced on Monday that this will be delayed until January 10th to “allow more time for discussion”. The plans are already implacably opposed by politicians on the left, unions and (according to polling) the vast majority of French people.

READ ALSO What you need to know about France’s controversial pension reform

Christmas bonus – the Prime de noël will be paid out to around 2.3 million low-income households.

Friday

Eurostar strike – UK-based drivers and security staff on the Eurostar will strike, leading to disruptions to services between London and Paris. Strikes are also planned for Sunday, December 18th and December 22nd and 23rd.

School term ends – schools in France break up for the Christmas holidays on Friday (or Saturday, for those that have Saturday morning classes) and traffic is forecast to be heavy on Friday night as families make their festive getaway.

Film screening – if you’re in Paris, the film club Lost in Frenchlation is screening the new biopic Simone (about the life of Simone Veil) with English subtitles – full details here.

Saturday

Miss France final – as ever, the inexplicably popular beauty contest will be screened on French TV on Saturday evening.

Sunday

World Cup final – the final of the men’s football World Cup, which France may be playing in, depending on whether they beat Morocco on Wednesday.