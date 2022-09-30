Read news from:
STRIKES

‘The start of a social battle’ – what you need to know about France’s controversial pension reform

France on Thursday saw nationwide strikes and thousands taking to the streets - with many vowing to create an autumn of chaos if president Emmanuel Macron pushes ahead with highly controversial pension reform plans. Here's a look at what is happening and why.

Published: 30 September 2022 10:10 CEST
'The start of a social battle' - what you need to know about France's controversial pension reform
A banner from the hardline CGT union demands a €15 per hour minimum wage, maximum working week of 32 hours and a retirement age of 60. Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP

What’s happening?

On Thursday thousands of public transport employees and teachers walked out, while others took to the streets to demonstrate – but unions, left-wing political parties and demonstrators said this is a mere shadow of what is to come if Macron pushes ahead with pension reform plans.

“It’s the start of a social battle,” leading left-wing MP Alexis Corbière from the La France Insoumise (LFI) party told AFP as he took part in a protest march of tens of thousands in Paris. “My hope is that this is the starting point.”

Another demonstrator, Dominique, who has been employed as cash register worker for Carrefour supermarkets for 35 years, said for her it would be “like 2019 again.” 

Dominique said she would be prepared to go to such lengths – the 2019 strikes were among the longest in modern French history – once more.

“Many of us here today have painful, repetitive jobs. We cannot continue to the age of 65,” she added.

Unions will meet again on October 3rd to discuss further strikes and protests over the autumn and winter.

It feels like only yesterday that we had massive protests over pension reforms?

It was actually nearly three years ago, but – as Dominique mentioned – the winter of 2019/20 was marked with huge protests and the longest transport strikes since 1968. Many other professions including teachers, lawyers and even ballerinas joined in the strike. 

This was also over about a Macron pension reform.

In that instance his reforms were more structural – he did away with the 40 plus different pension regimes that covered different professions in France, merging it into a single universal system, and also axed many of the ‘special regimes’ that allowed people to retire early – for example train drivers can retire at 55.

He did not, however, make a change to the overall pension age – the age at which people can retire on a full state pension – which remained at 62.

Despite huge protests, Macron managed to get his reforms passed through parliament, but elected not to impose the highly controversial changes during the pandemic, judging them too divisive when France (and the rest of the world) was going through such a crisis.

So are these protests about new reforms, or the same ones?

A bit of both. As mentioned, the 2019 reforms were never actually implemented, but instead of simply implementing them now, Macron has decided to add some new reforms and now wants to pass and immediately implement a combination of the previous reforms, plus some new ones.

What’s the new bit?

The bit that’s grabbing all the headlines is the raising of the pension age – phasing it up from 62 to 64 and then 65.

And in fairness this isn’t a surprise – Macron made this part of his campaign when he ran for re-election in April. He won, and he argues that this gives him a mandate to make the changes. 

All the same there has been some hesitation from the government over whether they are going ahead with his – since the scale of opposition won’t have come as any surprise – but Macron gathered his ministers and supporters for a dinner at the Elysée on Wednesday night, after which it was announced that the reforms will be going ahead.

But doesn’t he need to get this through parliament first?

Yes, and that could be a problem. Although Macron himself was re-elected in April, in the parliamentary elections that followed in June his party lost their overall majority in parliament, meaning it is going to be difficult for him to get any legislation passed, particularly something as controversial as this.

That’s why it seems highly likely that Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will use something called Article 49.3 – a special power that allows the government to pass legislation without the requisite parliamentary approval. Basically it’s like passing something by decree. 

It seems like that might not be popular?

No, it adds a further line of attack for opponents who will argue that Macron is undemocratic and his reforms have no mandate (although as mentioned above, Macron regards winning the presidential election on a platform that included pension reform as a mandate for his plans).

But to be clear, many people are implacably opposed to these reforms whatever form their parliamentary journey takes, recent polling suggests that between 60 and 70 percent of the general public are strongly opposed.

So why is Macron doing this, if he knows everyone hates the idea and it will lead to chaos?

The short answer seems to be that he genuinely believes it is necessary.

France, like many European countries, is grappling with the fact that as people live longer, the current pensions model is no longer sustainable.

In France the contributions made by those in work are no longer enough to pay for pensions for people who retire at 62 and are highly likely to live another 20 years; life expectancy in France is 82.5 and rising.

Veteran political columnist John Lichfield explained: “This year the French pension fund will be financially balanced, but next year it will go hugely into deficit and then even bigger deficit over the next 10 to 15 years, so it is a huge ball and chain on the French economy unless something is done about it.

You can hear John talking in more detail about this on our Talking France podcast. Find it on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

“Secondly, and I think this is Macron’s main point, France does work less compared to other countries – not because French workers are lazy, those who do work, work very well and productively, but because of the lower pension age.

“If you look at other countries in Europe, their pension ages are all around 65, 66 or 67 so France does overall work less, and that explains in some way why the economy has rather gone off the rails in recent years and has not been able to keep up with other countries.”

Is there also an element of politics to Macron’s determination?

Probably, says John: “I think Macron’s obsession with pension reform is partly political – it’s to make a point to declare that he’s still there and he can still get legislation passed despite no longer having a parliamentary majority.

“But it was also one of his pledges in his first election campaign in 2017 so in a sense it’s unfinished business for him and he I think has come to see it also as the key to all other reforms – which in a sense it is, the 2023 Budget that he has put forward won’t add up unless the pension reforms are implemented.”

So a determined president and an equally determined opposition – buckle up, France.

STRIKES

‘We can’t work until 65’: Why French workers are ready to battle pension reform

French workers took to the streets across the country on Thursday in an effort to fight for higher wages and to decry proposals by President Emmanuel Macron's government to raise the retirement age.

Published: 29 September 2022 19:32 CEST
'We can't work until 65': Why French workers are ready to battle pension reform

The protest in Paris was one of around 200 around the country on Thursday but only drew around 40,000 marchers.

It could be seen and heard from far away, as drums were banged and chants were sung, marchers made their way towards the historic Place de la Bastille.

The chants of “SMIC à €2,000” (minimum wage at €2,000) and “Rétraite à 60 ans” (retirement at 60 years old) were repeated over and over.

Originally Thursday’s inter-union protest – representing workers from several sectors – intended to demand higher wages amid the cost of living crisis, but the mobilisation quickly shifted to focus equally on denouncing plans by President Emmanuel Macron’s government to push through pension reform. 

Protests occurred as the French government vowed on Thursday to push through the reform by the end of the winter. 

Macron made raising the retirement age from its current level of 62 one of the key planks of his re-election campaign, arguing that the current system was unsustainable and too expensive.

But opposition parties have vowed to fight the government all the way.

“It’s the start of a social battle,” leading left-wing MP Alexis Corbiere from the France Unbowed (LFI) party told AFP as he took part in a protest march of tens of thousands in Paris. “My hope is that this is the starting point.”

While there were some notable absences from the march in Paris, namely the largest union in France, CFDT, those present were keen on making their voices heard, particularly in regard to their plans to continue protesting should Macron push on with his plan to raise the retirement age.

“There is nothing wrong with the system as it is,” said Fréderic Aubisse, a sewage operator in Paris and former head of the waste treatment union with CGT. For Aubisse, the problem of salaries and retirement are connected – he sees current salaries as too low and unattractive.

“We just need more people paying into the system,” the former union head said.

For waste treatment workers, the subject of retirement is particularly sensitive.

“We [waste treatment workers] already have a low life expectancy,” he added, explaining that pushing retirement back even further is not sustainable for people in his line of work. In Aubisse’s view, many would die before getting to enjoy any benefits of retirement.

According to Libération newspaper, waste treatment workers in France do have an excess mortality of 97 percent. 

Aubisse said he has been fighting for at least thirty years to keep social protections from being eroded, and that he and members of his union would continue protesting.

“If it makes it through parliament, it will be too late. We must start taking action now.” 

Another demonstrator, Dominique, who has been employed as cash register worker for Carrefour supermarkets for 35 years, said for her it would be “like 2019 again.” 

Dominique was referring to the 2019-2020 pension reform strike – the longest industrial action in French modern history. The Carrefour worker said she would be prepared to go to such lengths once more.

“Many of us here today have painful, repetitive jobs. We cannot continue to the age of 65,” said Dominique.

With deficits spiralling and public debt at historic highs, Macron views pushing back the pension age as one of the only ways the state can raise revenues without increasing taxes.

He has made it clear he would not hesitate to call fresh elections if opposition parties voted down the government over the reform.

Maintaining the focus on salaries

Some protesters in Paris on Thursday remained firm in the original motive of the protest to focus on demanding higher wages. The inter-union group, largely represented by the union CGT, called for for salaries to be indexed at a rate of at least 10 percent for civil servants.

The government previously increased the rate by 3.5 percent, but unions said that this “falls short of the urgent need to raise all salaries” and “preserve living conditions of all.”

Whilst the strike on Thursday caused some disruption on public transport and rail services, around one in 10 teachers joined the action forcing many schools to close their doors.

Teachers – a well-represented group at Thursday’s protest in Paris – were adamant wages must increase further.

“[The government’s 3.5% increase] is not enough. It does not suffice,” said Clotilde, an elementary school teacher in the Paris region.

Wearing a sign on her back with the words “20 years in teaching, but still a salary of a student,” Clotilde said it is “extremely difficult to live in the Paris region as a teacher.”

Clotilde’s sign. Picture Credit: Genevieve Mansfield

For her, the government’s proposals did not adequately cover the costs of inflation, a sentiment which was echoed by fellow teacher Aina Tokarski.

Tokarski, a middle school teacher in Villejuif, also wore her sign on her person. 

Tokarski holding up her sign

Tokarski explained that the start of the 2022 school year shook her – a young teacher, she saw several colleagues leave the profession, and she too considered making some changes, such as moving to a more affordable region in France.

“When I get to the grocery store, I look at the prices and just think to myself: this is not possible,” she said.

For her, the government has not raised salaries enough to combat the cost of living crisis.

In addition to rising costs, Tokarski worries about the conditions in the public school system generally. “The start of the school year really concerned me. We have teachers with upwards of 30 students per class. That is unattainable. It has been getting worse since the pandemic,” she said. 

While it was not a focus of the protest, other public employees highlighted staff shortages as deeply concerning, and innately related to salaries.

Véronique, a speech and language pathologist who works for the public hospital system, said she was there to “defend our salaries.”

Wearing a white doctor’s coat, Véronique explained that low salaries have pushed several doctors in her sector to leave their jobs, adding that this shortage has led to wait-lists growing far too long:

“It is not right for a four-year-old child who cannot speak to have to wait at least a year or two years to see a specialist. We have to triage our patients now,” she said.

When asked if she had plans to protest again, Véronique gave an emphatic “Bien sûr” (of course).

Xavier Signac, a 48-year-old member of the UNSA union from southwest France, as he walked along with a flag in Paris told AFP: “It’s up to us to show our determination, to show that street protests still have some power.”

