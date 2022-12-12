Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Macron postpones French pension overhaul to January

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he was pushing back his presentation of highly controversial pension reforms, citing recent leadership changes at two opposition parties.

Published: 12 December 2022 13:15 CET
Macron postpones French pension overhaul to January
France's President Emmanuel Macron has announced a delay in his pension reform plans. Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP

Both the Greens and the right-wing Republicans have elected new chiefs, and Macron said he would consult with them before unveiling details of the major reform on January 10th, instead of Thursday as planned.

“This will give a few more weeks for those… who have taken over to discuss some of the key elements of the reform with the government,” Macron said during the latest gathering of his so-called “national refoundation council.”

Macron says the retirement age needs to be extended to 64 or 65, from 62 currently – one of the lowest ages in the EU – in order to finance the pay-as-you-go system as more people live longer and enter the workforce later.

READ ALSO What you need to know about France’s controversial pension reform

The system is likely to have a surplus of €3.2 billion this year, according to a September report from the government’s pensions advisory board, but is forecast to fall into structural deficits in coming decades unless new financing sources are found.

Macron has also promised to streamline the country’s 42 separate pension regimes, which offer early retirement and other benefits mainly to public-sector workers.

There has been bitter opposition to the planned reform, which has been one of Macron’s long-standing targets in power.

Unions staged huge protests and strikes when the reform was first attempted two years ago, before the government abandoned it as the Covid-19 crisis engulfed the world in early 2020.

Macron’s overhaul would be the most extensive in a series of pension reforms enacted by successive governments on both the left and right in recent decades aiming to end budget shortfalls.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

France’s Les Républicains pick hardliner Ciotti as new leader

France's once-mighty right-wing Les Républicains party announced a new leader on Sunday, with members picking right-wing hardliner Eric Ciotti in the hope he can revive their dim electoral prospects.

Published: 12 December 2022 08:34 CET
France's Les Républicains pick hardliner Ciotti as new leader

The party traces its roots back to post-World War II hero Charles de Gaulle and has provided presidents from Jacques Chirac to Nicolas Sarkozy.

But its candidate slumped to just 4.8 percent in April’s presidential election, with its grassroots support switching to either centrist President Emmanuel Macron or far-right candidates.

Les Républicains’ (LR) 62 MPs play a key role in France’s hung parliament, however, where Macron’s minority government frequently needs their support to pass legislation.

Ciotti beat rival Bruno Retailleau by 53.7 percent to 46.3 percent after a second round of voting by the party’s 91,000 members.

Ciotti is an MP from the southern city of Nice who is best known for his hardline views on immigration and French identity which are close to the far right’s.

During a bid to become the LR presidential candidate for this year’s election, he vowed to defend “Jewish-Christian” France against an “invasion” of migrants.

The 57-year-old also proposed a “French Guantanamo” Bay for Islamic extremists.

He has ruled out a formal alliance with Macron’s minority government in parliament and it remains to be seen whether he will order MPs to try to block legislation.

LR are also the biggest party in the upper-house Senate, giving them an opportunity to rewrite legislation.

Macron is still hoping LR lawmakers will help pass major pension reform – one of the party’s long-standing targets – when a bill is presented to parliament early next year.

The reform would see the retirement age raised for most people to 65 from its current level of 62.

Ciotti has also pledged to promote former party chief Laurent Wauquiez as the group’s presidential candidate for elections in 2027 when Macron must step down after two terms in office.

SHOW COMMENTS