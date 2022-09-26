Read news from:
POLITICS

What is Article 49.3 and does it mean more strikes in France?

French newspapers are full of discussions of whether Emmanuel Macron's government will resort to Article 49.3 to pass pension reform - but what does this mean and is it really the 'nuclear option'?

Published: 2 March 2020 13:31 CET
Updated: 26 September 2022 11:13 CEST
Protests against the use of Article 49-3 of the constitution by the French government . Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES / AFP

Elisabeth Borne confirme que la réforme est “prioritaire” et n’exclut pas le recours au 49.3 – Elisabeth Borne confirms that the reform is a priority and does not exclude resorting to 49.3.

This is just one of many headlines in the French press recently on the possibility of using the tool known as Article 49.3 – and if you’re not French you’re likely wondering what it is and why everyone is so excited about something that sounds very dull and technical.

‘Legislative nuclear weapon’

As the name suggests, this is an Article of the French constitution – article 49.3 (quarante-neuf trois), written into the 1958 French constitution.

It’s an option for the French government in case of a legislative quagmire, and allows them to pass a bill without parliamentary support, it’s sometimes referred to as a “nuclear legislative weapon”.

What is the 49.3?

Article 49.3 can be found in the chapter of the French constitution that regulates the relationship between Parliament and the government.

It states that “the French Prime Minister can, upon discussing with the conseil des ministres (the cabinet) unilaterally pass any bill relating to financial or social security issues without consulting parliament.

The article further states that only a motion of censure signed by at least 10 percent of members (58 MPs) filed within 24 hours can prevent the bill then being adopted.

Why are we talking about this?

President Emmanuel Macron seems determined to press on with his plan to reform the French pension system, despite the subject being highly controversial.

At the parliamentary elections in June, Macron’s party LREM lost its overall majority in parliament, so now faces difficulty getting any legislation passed – even on subjects much less controversial than pension reform. 

The leftist block in parliament made opposition to further pension reform an election issue and there is no indication that they have softened this stance, which is why PM Elisabeth Borne is fielding questions from journalists about Article 49.3, since it’s hard to see how else the bill could get through the Assemblée nationale.

How unusual is this?

In reality, French governments have not been that reluctant to dust off the old constitutional sword to fight through their own political projects – and in fact Macron’s government used it back in 2019 to push through the first part of the pension reform.

Back then, his government had a parliamentary majority, but the project proved so controversial that it required the use of Article 49.3 to get it through parliament. The bill became law in 2020, but was never put into effect because of the pandemic.

And Macron is far from the only French leader to resort to this.

François Hollande in 2009 called the article 49.3 “a brutality” and a “denial of democracy,” but as President he let his own Socialist Party PM Manuel Valls use the article no less than six times between 2015 and 2016.

Before Valls, Alain Juppé used it twice between 1995 and 1996. Jacques Chirac shares the record with Raymond Barre of having turned to article 49.3 all of eight times during his time as Prime Minister in the late 1980s, beating Georges Pompidou’s six times in the 1960s. This list is not exhaustive.

Alain Juppé was just one out of many French prime ministers to make use of article 49.3. Photo: AFP

Does this mean strikes?

The main criticism of Article 49.3 is that it is undemocratic, since it does not allow elected representatives a say on crucial issues.

And if politicians are denied their say in parliament, then the next option for expressing discontent is demonstrations, strikes or both.

The first part of Macron’s pension reform bill, back in 2019, led to the longest-running transport strikes since 1968 as unions vehemently opposed changes to the pension system, especially the ‘special regimes’ that allow certain professions to retire early.

Throughout December 2019 and January 2020 transport across the country was effectively paralysed as workers walked out, although in the end the reform was passed anyway.

POLITICS

Macron restarts reform drive as opponents prepare for battle

French President Emmanuel Macron will get a taste of public resistance to his second-term reform agenda this week during the first nationwide strike called since his re-election in April.

Published: 25 September 2022 09:11 CEST
Macron restarts reform drive as opponents prepare for battle

The 44-year-old head of state has pledged to push ahead with raising the retirement age having backed away from the explosive issue during his first five years in power.

But having lost his parliamentary majority in June, the pro-business centrist faces severe difficulties passing legislation, while galloping inflation is souring the national mood.

Despite warnings from allies about the risk of failure, Macron has tasked his government with hiking the retirement age to 64 or 65 from 62 currently, with changes to start taking effect next year.

“I’m not pre-empting what the government and the parliament will do, but I’m convinced it’s a necessity,” Macron told the BFM news channel last Thursday.

With deficits spiralling and public debt at historic highs, the former investment banker argues that raising the retirement age and getting more people into jobs are the only ways the state can raise revenue without
increasing taxes.

On Thursday, France’s far-left CGT union, backed by left-wing political parties, has organised a national day of strikes, the opening shot in what is expected to be a months-long tussle.

Though the protests were originally planned to demand wage increases, they are now intended to signal broad opposition to the government’s plans.

“We’re against the raising of the retirement age,” Philippe Martinez, the head of the CGT, told the LCI broadcaster last week. “The government’s arguments don’t stack up.”   

Unpopular

Public opinion towards pension reform and the strikes is likely to be decisive in determining whether Macron succeeds with a reform he called off in 2020 in the face of protests and Covid-19.

An opinion poll last week from the Odoxa group found that 55 percent of respondents did not want the reform and 67 percent said they were ready to support protests against it.

But a separate survey from the Elabe group gave a more nuanced picture. It also found that only a minority, 21 percent, wanted the retirement age increased, but a total of 56 percent thought the current system no longer worked and 60 percent thought it was financially unsustainable.

“I don’t know anyone who wants to work for longer, but I don’t know anyone who thinks they are not going to work for longer,” a minister close to Macron told AFP last week on condition of anonymity.

“Maybe I’m mistaken but I’m not sure that the turnout will be as large as the unions and LFI are hoping for,” he said, referring to the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) political party that has backed the strikes.

The second decisive factor will be how the government introduces the reform in parliament where Macron’s allies are around 40 seats short of a majority.

Some favour slipping it into a social security budget bill that will be voted on in October — a stealthy move that will be denounced as under-handed by critics.

Others think more time should be taken for consultations with trade unions and opposition parties, even though they have all ruled out working with the government.

Macron prefers the quicker option, one senior MP told AFP on condition of anonymity.

In both scenarios, observers expect the government to resort to a controversial constitutional mechanism called “article 49.3” that allows the executive to ram legislation through the national assembly without a vote.

If opposition parties unite against the measure or call a no-confidence motion in the government, they could trigger new elections.

The reform was “ballsy but dangerous,” one ally told French media last week.

Macron II

Success with the pension reform and separate changes to the unemployment benefits system will help the president re-launch his image as a reformer, experts say.

Since winning a historic second term in April, he has been caught up in the Ukraine war crisis amid reports the parliamentary election setback in June left him disoriented and even depressed.

“We’ve slightly lost the narrative of Macronism,” political scientist Bruno Cautres, a researcher at Sciences Po university in Paris, told AFP recently.

The challenge was giving the second term a “direction” and showing “how it builds on the results of the first”, he said.

“The essence of Macronism, which does not have a long history, is the leader and the programme,” added Benjamin Morel from Paris II university.

Since being elected as France’s youngest-ever president in 2017, Macron has made overhauling social security and workplace regulation part of his political DNA.

“Emmanuel Macron can’t easily back away from a reform because burying a reform, it’s like disavowing himself,” Morel said.

