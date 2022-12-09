Read news from:
COVID-19

Can anybody in France now get the latest Covid booster vaccine?

France’s Health Minister François Braun announced on Friday that booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine would available to all groups in France.

Published: 9 December 2022 13:00 CET
Updated: 9 December 2022 17:46 CET
(Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)

Covid-19 vaccine boosters in France are no longer limited to over-60s and vulnerable people, Health Minister François Braun confirmed in a TV interview.

After several weeks of avoiding the eligibility question over who can receive a new dose, Braun told BFMTV on Friday that the vaccination, “is not reserved for people at risk or over 60 years of age”.

With Covid cases rising, and leading politicians including President Emmanuel Macron wearing masks again in certain public appearances, Braun added: “I repeat. Everyone can be vaccinated against the flu and against Covid.” 

During a press conference on Friday evening, Braun encouraged all people in France who have not yet gotten their second booster shot to do so before the start of the holidays in an effort to “be in solidarity with vulnerable groups.” He also recommended that people wear masks in crowded, indoor areas, such as public transportation, ahead of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays to decrease the spread of Covid-19 and influenza.

The minister also noted that those with questions or concerns regarding scheduling their vaccination can call the phone number 0800 730 957 for assistance.

Earlier in the day on Friday, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne also told RTL that it was important that as many people as possible should have another dose of Covid-19 vaccine. “It is necessary to be attentive to fragile people by being vaccinated before seeing family during the holidays,” she said.

Braun said that it had been “taken for granted for several weeks” that Covid vaccinations were indeed open to all.

As of early December, 20 percent of over 80s, and 40 percent of those aged between 60 and 80 had received a second booster dose. But both figures were, according to Braun, “insufficient”, who added that relatives of vulnerable people should ensure they were vaccinated to protect their loved ones.

READ MORE: Reader Question: Can I get a third Covid booster shot in France?

Boosters can be done three months after an infection with Covid-19, or three months after the last injection for people over 80 years, residents of Ehpad and immunocompromised people. For the others, it should be done six months after the last dose received.

Despite Braun and Borne’s comments, some pharmacies “could [still] refuse” to vaccinate anyone under 60 “because there are no clear rules”, Pierre-Olivier Variot, president of the Union des syndicats de pharmaciens d’officine, said earlier this week.

COVID-19 VACCINES

Reader Question: Can I specify the dual-strain vaccine when getting my Covid booster in France?

France recently expanded the eligibility for receiving a second Covid-19 booster shot, but many are asking whether it is possible to specifically request one of the new dual-strain vaccines when booking.

Published: 17 October 2022 13:06 CEST
Reader Question: Can I specify the dual-strain vaccine when getting my Covid booster in France?

Question: I am qualified, by age and by time elapsed since my first Covid booster, for a fourth shot. But I want to make sure that my fourth shot will be one of the new dual-strain vaccines. Is this possible?

French health authorities launched the autumn booster campaign on October 3rd, which includes newly authorised bivalent (dual-strain) vaccines – such as the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine adapted to BA.1, the Moderna vaccine adapted to BA.1, and the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine adapted to BA.4/5 – which are designed to combat the Omicron variant.

France’s health authority, the Haut Autorité de Santé said in a press release on September 20th that “the expected clinical efficacy of these new dual-strain vaccines is at least equivalent or even superior to that of the original vaccines.”

READ MORE: When, where and how to get flu shots and Covid boosters this autumn in France

So is it possible to specify when booking that you want the dual-strain vaccine?

The Local spoke with representatives from the French ministry of health, who specified on Friday that “dual-strain (bivalent) vaccines will be injected as a priority during the autumn campaign in accordance with the HAS recommendations.”

For those who are eligible to renew their booster dose, it is therefore “not necessary to specify that they want a bivalent vaccine, since we will have enough doses for the entire target audience.”

France’s General Health Directorate told the Journal des Femmes that the two most commonly used vaccines for its fall campaign are “the Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5 vaccine (by Pfizer) and the Spikevax bivalent Original/ Omicron BA.1 vaccine (by Moderna).”

Data for the last two weeks show that of the 112,409 people in France who received a second booster dose, 77,715 were vaccinated with the new Pfizer dual-strain vaccine, and 34,694 were vaccinated with the new Moderna Omicron-adapted product – meaning that everyone got a dual-strain vaccine.

You can find the whole list of those who are eligible for a second (or third) booster HERE.

READ MORE: Reader Question: Can I get a third Covid booster shot in France?

Additionally, health authorities have been recommending that anyone who is eligible should receive their booster shot. 

Before the dual-strain vaccines were authorised, French health authorities recommended at-risk groups to receive booster vaccines as soon as possible, rather than waiting for the availability of the Omicron-adapted jabs.

“For people at risk, either the elderly or those with co-morbidities, it is necessary to give the fourth dose as long as the virus is circulating, and therefore as of now,” infectious diseases specialist Anne-Claude Crémieux told Le Parisien over the summer.

Crémieux added that vaccines not-adapted to Omicron subvariants have also “been proven to be effective against severe forms of the disease”.

If you have already had a booster with the original vaccine and now want an additional dual-strain booster this is possible, although you must wait either thee months (if you are over 80 or the resident of a nursing home) or six months (for other at-risk groups) after your most recent booster.

Additionally, TF1 reported on Friday that Santé publique France (France’s public health agency) was calling for an intensification of the ongoing vaccine campaign, because only 30.4 percent of 60-79 year olds had received their second booster dose as of October 10th, and only 37.7 percent of over 80s – the group most vulnerable to severe forms of Covid-19 – had received their new booster. 

France is currently seeing a continued rise in cases amid the eighth wave of Covid-19, and the number of new positive cases rose by 13 percent in one week, as of October 11th.

Santé publique France referenced this during its weekly bulletin, saying that “the circulation of Covid-19 – and hospital admissions – continue to increase throughout metropolitan France.”

“Given the current situation and the diminished adoption of preventive measures, vaccination must be reinforced, in particular by a booster with a bivalent vaccine,” the agency wrote.

