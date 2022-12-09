Can anybody in France now get the latest Covid booster vaccine?

Covid-19 vaccine boosters in France are no longer limited to over-60s and vulnerable people, Health Minister François Braun confirmed in a TV interview.

After several weeks of avoiding the eligibility question over who can receive a new dose, Braun told BFMTV on Friday that the vaccination, “is not reserved for people at risk or over 60 years of age”.

With Covid cases rising, and leading politicians including President Emmanuel Macron wearing masks again in certain public appearances, Braun added: “I repeat. Everyone can be vaccinated against the flu and against Covid.”

During a press conference on Friday evening, Braun encouraged all people in France who have not yet gotten their second booster shot to do so before the start of the holidays in an effort to “be in solidarity with vulnerable groups.” He also recommended that people wear masks in crowded, indoor areas, such as public transportation, ahead of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays to decrease the spread of Covid-19 and influenza.

The minister also noted that those with questions or concerns regarding scheduling their vaccination can call the phone number 0800 730 957 for assistance.

Earlier in the day on Friday, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne also told RTL that it was important that as many people as possible should have another dose of Covid-19 vaccine. “It is necessary to be attentive to fragile people by being vaccinated before seeing family during the holidays,” she said.

Braun said that it had been “taken for granted for several weeks” that Covid vaccinations were indeed open to all.

As of early December, 20 percent of over 80s, and 40 percent of those aged between 60 and 80 had received a second booster dose. But both figures were, according to Braun, “insufficient”, who added that relatives of vulnerable people should ensure they were vaccinated to protect their loved ones.

Boosters can be done three months after an infection with Covid-19, or three months after the last injection for people over 80 years, residents of Ehpad and immunocompromised people. For the others, it should be done six months after the last dose received.

Despite Braun and Borne’s comments, some pharmacies “could [still] refuse” to vaccinate anyone under 60 “because there are no clear rules”, Pierre-Olivier Variot, president of the Union des syndicats de pharmaciens d’officine, said earlier this week.