EXPLAINED: Who qualifies for a second Covid vaccine booster in France?

Getting a second booster is voluntary, since the vaccine pass was scrapped there is no requirement to get a booster to keep the pass active, but it is recommended for certain groups.

Those in very high-risk groups like cancer patients were already receiving a fourth shot, but now the criteria has been widened.

Who qualifies for a 4th shot now?

A fourth dose of the Covid vaccine is now available for some people, specifically people with a long-term illness or a compromised immune system and everyone over the age of 80.

In order to qualify as of now, you must be:

Either 80 or over, and received your booster shot more than three months ago

Immunocompromised – as well as severely ill people like cancer patients, now people with a range of conditions including obesity, diabetes, renal, cardiac or respiratory problems or high blood pressure can get a fourth dose. You can find the full list of conditions here.

If you fit the above requirements and have not either contracted Covid or had your last vaccine dose within three months, you are now eligible for the fourth dose.

Boosters for children

In addition to a fourth shot, the government has also opened up the standard booster shot programme to certain groups of under 18s.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Adolescents aged 12-17 are encouraged to get a booster dose if they live with an immunocompromised person.

Additionally, anyone aged 12 and over, who had their most recent dose of Covid-19 vaccine at least three months ago can get their first booster dose.

Vaccination is also open to all children ages 5 to 11 years old, but it requires parental authorization (the form can be found here).

Find an appointment

If you qualify you can book an appointment directly, there is no need to wait for an invitation.

Appointments for vaccinations are open on online medical platforms including Doctolib, as well as via your primary care physician or through a pharmacy.

If you are 80 years or older, you can call 0 800 730 957 (free call) to be put in touch with a health professional who can come to your home to deliver the vaccination.

Many of the large vaccine centres have now closed down.

To find a location near you, you can look here.