COVID-19 ALERT

France extends second Covid vaccine boosters to over 60s

The French government has announced an extension of the second booster programme for the Covid vaccine to over 60s, as well as those with a medical condition.

Published: 7 April 2022 09:17 CEST
Second booster shots of the Covid vaccine are now open to all over 60s. Photo by THOMAS COEX / AFP

Previously offered only to over 80s and those with a medical condition, the programme will now be extended to those aged 60 and over, health minister Olivier Véran announced on Thursday, reaching an extra 500,000 people.

He told RTL: “We are opening the second booster to people aged 60 and over, six months after their first booster.”

The change comes into effect immediately, although the second booster shot can only be given once six months has passed since the first booster.

As ever, there is no need to wait for an invitation, if you fit the criteria you can book your appointment directly with a pharmacy, GP or vaccine centre.

A second booster is entirely voluntary, and will not be required to keep ‘fully vaccinated’ status for those in the eligible groups.

Those who qualify for the second booster shot are now

  • Anyone aged 60 and over
  • Anyone under the age of 60 who has a chronic or severe illness including cancer patients, those with a compromised immune system and people living with chronic conditions including diabetes, high blood pressure or a respiratory condition. Find the full list here.

The Haute Autorité de Santé, France’s medical regulator, considers that extending second boosters to the entire population is not “relevant” at this stage.

TRAVEL NEWS

LATEST: France moves UK onto green list for travel

France has moved the UK onto its 'green list' for travel, cutting travel paperwork and allowing unvaccinated tourists to visit.

Published: 31 March 2022 10:39 CEST
In recent weeks France has moved dozens of countries onto the ‘green list’, which means unlimited travel for all and less paperwork, but the UK has remained on the orange list.

However from Thursday this changes and the UK joins the rest of Europe, the USA, Canada and South Africa on the green list.

This ushers in two major changes; for vaccinated travellers the ‘declaration sur l’honneur‘ is no longer required, meaning the only bit of Covid-related travel admin remaining is showing poof of vaccination at the border. A Covid test is not required.

It also means that unvaccinated travellers can come to France for any reason – previously, unvaccinated people could only enter France for ‘essential’ reasons, which ruled out holidays, visits to second homes and family visits.

Unvaccinated people still need to show a negative test result at the border. The test can be a PCR test taken within 72 hours or an antigen test taken within 48 hours – be aware that not all types of Lateral Flow Test are accepted in France. The declaration is no longer required and there is no requirement to quarantine once in France.

Full details on the travel rules HERE.

The definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ for travel purposes is to have had two doses of an EMA approved vaccine – Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca. A booster shot is not required for travel purposes.

The change was announced on Wednesday evening by the French Consul in London and came into effect on Thursday, March 31st, when it was published in the Journal Officiel.

