PROPERTY

Where in France are property prices are starting to dip and by how much?

Half of France’s 35 largest cities have seen property prices fall by as much as 3 percent in the last three months, figures show.

Published: 9 December 2022 17:08 CET
(Photo by PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP)

After two years of steadily rising prices across France, the property market is starting to change. Three of France’s 10 largest cities saw falling house prices in October, rising to six in November, and – as of now – the property market is dipping in eight of the biggest conurbations in the country.

Only Lille and Marseille continue to show slight increases in property prices, respectively of 0.7 percent in Lille (to €3,567 per square metre) and 0.8% in Marseille (€3,868 per square metre) in the past month.

On average, France’s 10 biggest cities saw a 0.1 percent fall in property prices in the last month – not a large fall, but an indicative one, according to the experts. Over the past three months, property prices have gone down in 18 of France’s 35 largest towns and cities.

We are entering a new cycle,” Thomas Lefebvre, of online property agent Meilleurs Agents, told Le Parisien. “We are not experiencing a correction, nor a stall in terms of prices, but rather a downward cycle that is spreading to all of France’s major cities.” 

While the winter period traditionally sees a slowdown in sales, rising interest rates are also preventing property hunters from putting in offers, Lefebvre added, with renters now waiting eight years on average to take the plunge into property ownership, compared to four years as recently as 2020.

Increased inflation and soaring energy prices are also having an impact, leading to what Lefebvre described as a “market freeze”, with fewer buyers and sellers still reluctant to accept lower offers.

As a result, the number of sales agreements has dipped between nine and 10 percent on an out-of-the-ordinary 2021 property market, according to the Orpi property cooperative.

The length of time it takes for a Parisian property to be sold has jumped five days to an average of 68 days, in 2022, while the average price per square metre in the capital has dropped 1.3 percent to €10,312 on average – a figure inflated by high-end properties.

While 60 percent of property sales in Paris are still above €10,000 per square metre, at the lower end of the market prices have dipped below the threshold for the first time in several years.

Bordeaux, meanwhile, has seen property prices drop 3.1 percent in 2022, and 2.4 percent in the past three months alone; while prices have fallen 3.4 percent in Mulhouse in the last three months after jumping 2.6 percent earlier in the year, and have dropped 3.1 percent in Nîmes and Rouen.

But, although prices are starting to fall in larger cities, the opposite is true in satellite towns where transportation is good, as buyers start to look further afield.

In Chambéry, between Grenoble, Annecy and Lyon, the Laforêt Immobilier group has recorded an increase of more than 50% in its sales – it’s location is ideal for all cities, while the rise of remote working allows for the possibility of just one or two commutes per week.

Here are average property price changes the 20 biggest towns and cities in France:

City

Percentage price change
in the past 3 months

 Percentage price
change in 2022
Mulhouse
-3,4 percent
2,6 percent
Nîmes
-3,1 percent
1,3 percent
Rouen
-3,1 percent
2,2 percent
Rennes
-3 percent
3 percent
Dijon
-2,9 percent
0 percent
Strasbourg
-2,9 percent
2,4 percent
Angers
-2,7 percent
1,2 percent
Bordeaux
-2,4 percent
-3,1 percent
Aix-en-Provence
-2,3 percent
5,9 percent
Boulogne-Billancourt
-1,9 percent
0,1 percent
Le Havre
-1,6 percent
-0,8 percent
Toulouse
-1,3 percent
1 percent
Paris
-1,3 percent
-1 percent
Lyon
-0,9 percent
-0,1 percent
Saint-Denis
-0,9 percent
4,5 percent
Brest
-0,3 percent
1,6 percent
Montreuil
-0,3 percent
3,8 percent
Limoges
-0,2 percent
5,4 percent
Nice
0 percent
6,1 percent
Nantes
0,1 percent
 3.4 percent

PROPERTY

Bail mobilité: How France’s short-term rental contracts work

If you're after a short-term rental in France you might be offered a 'bail mobilité' (mobility lease) - here's how these work and whether they're a good deal.

Published: 25 November 2022 10:34 CET
The bail mobilité is a relatively recent invention in France. It was created by the Elan law in 2018 and is a rental contract intended for people who have a temporary need for housing due to their professional activity – whether that be a work transfer, temporary posting, or status as a student. 

In order to qualify, the tenant must show proof that at the beginning of the lease they are in one of the following approved situations: enrolled in professional training or higher education, completing an apprenticeship or internship, on a temporary posting or having received a work transfer, or working as a volunteer as “part of a civic service.”

You can find more specific information about these situations on the French government website HERE

This essentially means that if you are visiting France for an extended period of time for tourism purposes, you likely would not be able to rent using a bail mobilité. This might be a source of confusion for those who see these lease arrangements advertised on websites such as Airbnb (more on this below). 

There are some rules that lodgings listed as “mobility leases” must follow. They must always be furnished rentals – meaning they are required to provide the tenant with specific items such as bedding, dishes, and other things. You can learn more HERE.

Next, the lease itself must be between one to ten months. It cannot exceed ten months. Additionally, mobility leases cannot be renewed. If the tenant and landlord want to renew the rental, it will have to be within the context of a standard furnished rental contract.

With a mobility lease, the owner is not allowed to ask the renter for a security deposit (dépôt de garantie). However, they do have the right to request a guarantor (un garant, or sometimes referred to as a caution). 

In terms of the actual lease itself, it must include certain documents, similar to a standard furnished rental contract. The lease must include an inventory of fixtures (état des lieux), the technical diagnostic file (this includes the energy rating, for example), and if the property is located in a condominium or apartment building, then the regulations concerning common areas. 

The tenant retains the right to move out at any time during the lease – as long as they give one month’s notice to the owner (or the real estate company if the accommodation is managed by an agency). Typically, this is done via registered letter (lettre recommandée) with acknowledgement of receipt.

On the other hand, the landlord cannot terminate the lease before the end date (unless the tenant does not respect their obligations, such as paying rent). 

When it comes to determining the rental price of a dwelling listed under a bail mobilité, the landlord can set the rent by their own standards, as long as the lodging is not located in a zone tendue (housing shortage area) and therefore is not bound by local rent caps. However, rent cannot be revised during the lease and it should be listed within the rental contract.

Finally, if the property is being rented to more than one person (a colocation), the lease cannot require the roomates to have a “solidarity clause.” This is a part of the lease that would outline the requirement of the co-tenant(s) to pay the rents even if another co-tenant gives notice and moves out. Typically, this would also outline when that expectation for the other tenant(s) to cover remaining rents would end. 

Common questions about mobility leases

First, the bail mobilité is often confused with the “secondary-residence lease.” The two differ primarily due to the fact that a mobility lease can constitute a primary residence, depending on the duration of the lease.

The next common question regarding mobility leases is whether it is possible to rent one via an online rental platform, such as Airbnb. The short answer is – yes. However, as mentioned before, the bail mobilité is only available to specific groups of people.

Renting with a mobility lease absolves the requirement to pay the ‘tourist tax’ (taxe de séjour) in certain cities – as it is a residential lease and not a tourist accommodation. The tourist tax is automatically added to Airbnb charges, but in certain French cities such as Paris, Lyon, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Nantes, Lille Nice, Strasbourg, and Marseille, booking with a mobility lease automatically exempts the renter form paying the tourist tax. 

In other parts of France, people signing mobility leases via Airbnb may be charged a tourist tax, but this can be refunded by request at the local town hall. 

Additionally, renting a property under a mobility lease exempts the owner from having to do a “change of use” declaration with the town hall, as the property will technically continue being used as residential accommodation, rather than touristic. This authorisation is mandatory for furnished tourist accommodation in many French cities.

