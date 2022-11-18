For members
PROPERTY
A buyer’s market? How French property prices are set to fall in 2023
The outlook for the French property market for buyers depends heavily on what kind of home you are looking for and where in France you want to live, but prices are set to fall in many places.
Published: 18 November 2022 12:53 CET
(Photo by PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP)
TAXES
Taxe foncière: How you could pay less French property tax
Paying 'Taxe foncière' is a part of homeowning life in France - but, if you’ve built your dream home, made certain renovations, are older, disabled or on a low income, you may be entitled to a reduction or an exemption.
Published: 17 November 2022 12:51 CET
