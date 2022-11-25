For members
MAP: The 20 cheapest French towns and cities to live in
The cost of living is a hot topic in France and across Europe right now - so where are the cheapest places to live?
Published: 25 November 2022 15:28 CET
Food, fuel and transport: Which prices will rise in France in 2023?
Retail bosses have warned of a 'tsunami' of rising prices in France in 2023 as inflation is set to spiral when government price protections end - here's what we know about the items that will increase in price from January.
Published: 25 November 2022 12:11 CET
