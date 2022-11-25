Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

LIVING IN FRANCE

MAP: The 20 cheapest French towns and cities to live in

The cost of living is a hot topic in France and across Europe right now - so where are the cheapest places to live?

Published: 25 November 2022 15:28 CET
MAP: The 20 cheapest French towns and cities to live in
(Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)

At a time when purchasing power has never been so central to French people’s concerns, French daily Le Parisien has compiled a list of towns and cities where your money will go the furthest.

In order to produce this ranking, Le Parisien compiled the average salary in each location and then looked at the price of the average supermarket shop, the cost of transport (fuel as well as public transport), property prices (to buy or rent), property tax rates and the cost of a cinema ticket. 

READ ALSO Food, fuel and transport: Which prices will rise in France in 2023?

And it turns out smaller is better.

Of the 96 towns and cities tested, Niort, in the département of Deux-Sèvres in south west France (population around 60,000) came top,

Laval, in Mayenne (population around 50,000) was third; Saint-Brieuc, in the Brittany département of Côtes-d’Armor (population around 45,000), was 8th, and Rodez, down in the southern département of Aveyron (pop: c 25,000) was 10th.

The 20 most wallet-friendly towns in France are:

  1. Niort
  2. Châteauroux
  3. Laval
  4. Nevers
  5. Belfort
  6. Chaumont
  7. Épinal
  8. Saint-Brieuc
  9. Saint-Étienne
  10. Rodez
  11. Châlons-en-Champagne
  12. Quimper
  13. Arras
  14. Foix
  15. Poitiers
  16. Le Mans
  17. Colmar
  18. Montauban
  19. Bourg-en-Bresse
  20. Nantes

READ ALSO The 20 small towns most popular with house-hunters in France

Niort gains, the study found, in part because it has offered free local public transport since 2017 - a policy that other towns that rank well also implement, including second-placed Châteauroux (Indre), Bourg-en-Bresse (Ain, 24th) and Gap (Hautes-Alpes, 63rd).

For various reasons, including infrastructure, offering free public transport that meets higher levels of demand in larger cities is unviable, the report said. 

In fact, France’s larger cities are noticeably low in Le Parisien’s rankings. Lyon stumbled on to the list in 58th, Paris in 77th, Marseille 84th, and Montpellier 90th. Nantes, coming in 20th, is the only ‘large city’ representative in the top 20.

READ ALSO Wild boar, fast internet and kindly neighbours – why small-town France has the best of all worlds

The report stated that, despite salaries being little higher than average in larger conurbations, people also pay more for shopping, public transport, movie tickets, and housing.

The survey found that, on the whole, your euro goes further in the west of the country - where supermarkets are cheaper, and towns aren’t too congested, while the cost of a tank of fuel is lower, as are - researchers discovered - the more abstract costs, such as insurance, for the same level of service as elsewhere.

READ ALSO OPINION: An inflation ‘tsunami’ is about to hit France

Eastern France, the study found, benefited from relatively cheap property prices - offering more bang for a house-buying buck than the expensive ‘coastal bounce’-affected south or the Ile-de-France region, which orbits the cost-of-living singularity that is Paris.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

LIVING IN FRANCE

Food, fuel and transport: Which prices will rise in France in 2023?

Retail bosses have warned of a 'tsunami' of rising prices in France in 2023 as inflation is set to spiral when government price protections end - here's what we know about the items that will increase in price from January.

Published: 25 November 2022 12:11 CET
Food, fuel and transport: Which prices will rise in France in 2023?

Electricity and gas bills

French households have so far been extremely fortunate compared to their European neighbours, and have seen minimal or no rises to their utility bills. This is because the government imposed a price freeze on gas prices and a maximum four percent rise on electricity prices, but both of these measures expire at the end of this year.

From January, gas bills can rise by a maximum of 15 percent and from February electricity bills can rise by a maximum of 15 percent. For the average household, this will represent an extra €20 a month. 

EXPLAINED What your French energy bills will look like in 2023

Petrol prices

The government is also currently helping out motorists with fuel prices using the fuel rebate – which is applied at the pump and results in lower costs to motorists filling up their cars. In mid November this fell from 35 cents per litre to 10 cents a litre, and will disappear entirely at the end of the year.

Instead, there will be targeted help to low-income households and people who use their car for work, although full details of how this will work have not yet been revealed.

This will result in an extra €5 for the average driver to fill their car compared to the December price, and an extra €17.50 compared to the early November price. 

OPINION An inflation ‘tsunami’ is about to hit France

Food prices

The price of food has already risen significantly since 2020, but supermarket boss Michel-Edouard Leclerc (head of the E.Leclerc chain) has warned of a “tsunami” of price rises in 2023.

This is largely due to suppliers increasing prices, he said, after trying not to pass on price rises to customers in 2022, so is likely to affect all supermarket chains.

Leclerc himself listed some of the predicted rises with preserved fruit and vegetables rising by around 20 percent, animal products by 15 percent and coffee by 10 percent.

Rising prices from food suppliers will also have a likely knock-on effect on the prices at restaurants and cafés.

Train tickets 

Train tickets are also set to rise in 2023, to cover rising utility costs for the company, although the transport minister requested that the state-owned SNCF apply a ‘price shield’ to rises. 

The average price rise will be five percent, applied on TGV services and regional trains. The price rises will come into effect “in 2023” with no exact start date given. 

Public transport users in Paris are also likely to see price rises, with the monthly Navigo pass set to rise to either €80 or €90 – negotiations are still ongoing. 

Clothes 

The price of clothing around Europe has already risen and is projected to rise by between five and 20 percent during the final months of 2022 and start of 2023, according to the Union des industries textiles (textile industry union).

This is related to the rising price of oil since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – oil is needed to make certain fabrics like polyester while rising fuel prices also have an effect, since 96 percent of clothes on sale in France are made abroad. 

SHOW COMMENTS