Doctors, lights and language skills: Essential articles for life in France

Around a third of France has a shortage of doctors, dentists or other medical services – areas known as ‘medical deserts’.
The government says it has a plan to deal with them, but here are some ideas on what you can do if you are struggling to find healthcare.
What to do if you live in one of France’s ‘medical deserts’
Thanks to the price cap, gas and electricity bills have not spiralled in France as they have in other countries – but a price increase is on the cards for 2023, while the government is appealing to everyone to cut their energy usage in order to get through the winter without Russian gas.
Here are some apps that will help you cut your energy use.
6 apps to help you cut your energy use in France
Speaking of which, towns and cities across France are cutting back on street lighting as part of the country’s energy-saving plan for winter – although Christmas lights displays will mostly go ahead as normal.
Lights out: French towns and cities cutting street lighting to save energy
You might have seen some rather dramatic headlines about the EU ‘harvesting biometric data’ – so here’s what the EU’s new Entry and Exit System (EES) – due to come into effect next year – actually means if you are travelling in and out of France.
We’ve got a breakdown of the new rules for tourists, foreigners living in France and second-home owners.
EXPLAINED: What the EU’s new EES system means for travel to France
France’s Interior Minister has announced a new immigration bill due to come before parliament next year which – among other things – revives the proposal for foreigners in France to take a compulsory language exam in order to obtain a carte de séjour.
French government revives proposals for language exam for foreigners
Something a little more lighthearted from the archives to finish.
Sex scandals, episodes of horrific violence and outbreaks of artistic snobbery – French history has it all, and when it comes to telling stories of Paris, tour guides definitely prefer the juicy tales. A former Paris tour guide reveals all.
7 ridiculous stories from French history that Paris tour guides love to tell
Member comments