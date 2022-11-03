For members
LIVING IN FRANCE
6 apps to help you cut your energy use in France
Thanks to the government price cap, gas and electricity bills have not spiralled in France has they have in other countries - but a price increase is on the cards for 2023, while the government is appealing to everyone to cut their energy usage in order to get through the winter without Russian gas. Here are some apps that will help.
Published: 3 November 2022 13:47 CET
For members
HEALTH
What to do if you live in one of France’s ‘medical deserts’
Around a third of France has a shortage of doctors, dentists or other medical services, known as 'medical deserts' - here's what the government is doing about this, and what you can do if you are struggling to find healthcare.
Published: 3 November 2022 11:57 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments