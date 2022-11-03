Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

LIVING IN FRANCE

6 apps to help you cut your energy use in France

Thanks to the government price cap, gas and electricity bills have not spiralled in France has they have in other countries - but a price increase is on the cards for 2023, while the government is appealing to everyone to cut their energy usage in order to get through the winter without Russian gas. Here are some apps that will help.

Published: 3 November 2022 13:47 CET
6 apps to help you cut your energy use in France

Gas prices in France are frozen to 2021 levels, while electricity price rises are capped at four percent. However, this will change at the end of the year with utility companies allowed to increase prices by up to 15 percent – an extra €20 a month for the average household.

The French government has also launched an energy-saving plan known as sobriété enérgetique, encouraging households to cut down on their energy consumption to avoid the risk of blackouts this winter.

So if you want to cut down, here are some apps that may help.

Room temperature

French government guidelines (which are entirely voluntary for households) is that heating should not be turned up higher than 19C, or 16C in bedrooms – although these guidelines may be inappropriate for the elderly or people with medical conditions.

However many older heating systems don’t include a thermostat or temperature gauge, so it can be hard to know what temperature your room is. In this instance you can use an app to measure the temperature of the room, if your phone does not provide this as part of its settings.

There are several apps on offer but Room Temperature is a free one that measures the temperature in the room, as well as giving you a weather update for your local area. Available in English.

Edf & Moi

If you are a customer of Edf, you can head to the website edf.fr and in the Mon compte section find a detailed breakdown of your energy usage per month, measured in either kilowatts or euros. 

You can see how much electricity you’re using per month and how that compares to previous months or this time last year. The site also gives you a guide on the biggest energy consumers – for most households this is overwhelmingly heating and hot water. 

Edf & Moi is largely the same information, but in a more detailed format – so that for example if you have a Linky smartmeter you can see how much electricity you use each day, which can help you spot any patterns of behaviour or appliance use that make your energy use rise. The app also gives you tips for energy saving (although most of these are pretty obvious, such as using energy-saving lightbulbs).

The app is free, but only available in French.  

Eficia

This is similar in form to the Edf & Moi app, but can be used by anyone who has a Linky smartmeter, it is not limited only to Edf customers. 

The app is accessed via the eficia.com website, not the app store, and is free and available in English.

It offers a detailed breakdown of your energy usage, plus tips on saving energy. It’s also possible to set up an alert in case of a sudden increase in consumption, so you will find out early if there is a technical problem with an appliance.

Hello Watt

This app describes itself as an ‘energy coach’ and can be used by anyone who has a Linky or Gazpar smartmeter.

Like the others, it shows you how much gas or electricity that you are using and offers energy-saving tips, but Hello Watt claims to be more precise than other apps and can offer you a room-by-room breakdown for your home, plus predictions on how much money you can save by taking a certain action eg lowering the heating by 1C.

It is free to use, but is funded by commissions made by people changing supplier, so expect plenty of suggestions to change your energy supplier. Only available in French. 

Mon Pilotage Elec

This one is a combined energy monitor and remote-controlled heating system, allowing you to both monitor energy usage and turn your heating up or down remotely via the app. 

It’s run by gas supplier Engie, and you need to first purchase a smartbox for use with your heating system. This must be installed by an electrician and the company claims that it is compatible with 90 percent of central heating systems.

You will then get a code to download the app, which allows you to both monitor your energy usage and control the heating remotely. 

EcoWatt

Not an energy-saving app as such, but one that tells you how urgent energy-saving is.

This is produced by the French government and shows how much strain the electricity grid is under in France, giving each day a rating – green, orange or red.

Green means everything is fine, orange means there is some pressure on the grid and energy-saving is advised, while red means that there is severe pressure on the grid and if energy use is not lowered, power outages are likely.

The app is at present pretty basic – it tells you the alert level for the day and the three days ahead, and then has a section on energy-saving tips, although these are all generic and not tailored to the user. 

It’s possible to set up alerts that will be sent to your phone in case of an orange or red alert.

The app is only available in French. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

HEALTH

What to do if you live in one of France’s ‘medical deserts’

Around a third of France has a shortage of doctors, dentists or other medical services, known as 'medical deserts' - here's what the government is doing about this, and what you can do if you are struggling to find healthcare.

Published: 3 November 2022 11:57 CET
What to do if you live in one of France’s ‘medical deserts’

A medical desert is a geographical zone where healthcare providers and general practitioners are severely lacking compared to the rest of the country – it generally refers to healthcare in the community such as GPs or family doctors, dentists or community nurses, rather than hospitals.

Medical desertification mainly affects rural areas with an ageing population – though they’re also developing in some towns and cities (including some Paris suburbs) as retiring doctors are not replaced and younger medics establish themselves in more dynamic zones, both in terms of economy and activities.

Authorities are proposing solutions to allow patients to find a doctor more easily – more on that later. But, first, what can you do if you are one of the estimated 30.2 percent of the population in France who live in one?

Sadly, not a huge amount – such issues aren’t solved easily. But there are a couple of things.

Write a letter

Firstly, complain. Anyone having difficulty registering with, or even just finding a doctor within reasonable travel distance has the right to ask for help from the health authorities, by writing to the local health insurance office.

READ ALSO Medical deserts: Why one in three French towns do not have enough doctors

This will not immediately solve the problem. But it does, at least, highlight it with the appropriate body responsible for dealing with it. 

You can then, if you feel it necessary and after first reporting your problems finding a GP, write to the health insurance conciliator. The conciliator’s job – as well mediating in any disputes – is to help users with their healthcare needs, including finding a doctor. 

The Ameli website has a form letter here. It also helps you find the address of the conciliator.

Find a GP

The biggest problems with medical deserts is finding a médecin traitant – the GP or family doctor that you are registered with.

READ ALSO How to register with a doctor in France?

However it’s worth knowing that you don’t have to be registered with a doctor in order to get an appointment with them, so if you find a doctor with available appointments you can book one, even if that doctor is unable to register you as a traitant.

The medical app and booking website Doctolib is a good place to start, although it usually has more users in the cities.  

How to use the French medical site Doctolib

Some health centres in medical deserts offer special arrangements for people who are unable to find a médecin traitant, such as registering you as a patient after a certain number of consultations.

Télémedicine

If your area has a shortage of doctors, it’s likely that you will end up having to register with a GP a long way from your home.

Many doctors now offer online consultations – known as télémedicine – which may be a practical alternative to making long journeys to the doctor’s office.

Costs for téléconsultations are covered by Social Security like a traditional doctor’s appointment and allows patients to benefit from remote medical help via a computer, a tablet or a smartphone.

The doctor with whom the patient is in contact can make a diagnosis, prescribe medication or tests. The Ministry of Health points out that téléconsultations are subject to “the same quality and safety requirements as conventional procedures”. 

Other services

If you either can’t find a doctor or your doctor is far away, there are other medical services on offer in France, including SOS Médecins (which includes house calls) and Maisons Médicales de Gardes, which are community health centres that include out-of-hours services.

Find full detail on accessing urgent care HERE.

Remember also that all pharmacies have a trained pharmacist on the premises, who can deal with minor ailments and give medical advice. 

Government action

Nearly six million adults in France are not registered with a GP or family doctor, according to government figures.

In an effort to ease the problem of declining and uneven levels of medical care across France in the short-term, President Emmanuel Macron encouraged retired doctors to continue working.

During a wide-ranging TV interview in October, Macron was questioned about the issue of medical deserts. He said: “All doctors who retire, we will allow them to retire […] but on the first day of their retirement, to continue their activity and to keep all the income that is theirs, without paying new pension contributions.” 

In addition, Emmanuel Macron completed his speech by announcing that he wanted to, “give more responsibilities to our nurses, physiotherapists, pharmacists, all our paramedics, psychologists and others so that many tasks that are done by our doctors can go to them.”

The government’s plan to improve uniformity of medical care in France has four priorities:

  • Strengthening the healthcare offer in the regions to serve patients: increased medical and health care presence
  • Implementing the digital revolution in healthcare to abolish distances
  • Better organisation of health professions to ensure a permanent and continuous healthcare presence
  • National oversight, local governance.

Longer-term solutions include training more doctors, reducing their administrative burden to allow more time for patient care, and working to improve uniformity of care outside larger urban areas.

But one suggested solution – extending the general medicine residency by one year, during which future practitioners would be strongly encouraged to settle in the ‘desert’ areas – prompted medical students to go on strike.

SHOW COMMENTS