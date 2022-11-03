Read news from:
What to do if you live in one of France’s ‘medical deserts’

Around a third of France has a shortage of doctors, dentists or other medical services, known as 'medical deserts' - here's what the government is doing about this, and what you can do if you are struggling to find healthcare.

Published: 3 November 2022 11:57 CET
(Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)

A medical desert is a geographical zone where healthcare providers and general practitioners are severely lacking compared to the rest of the country – it generally refers to healthcare in the community such as GPs or family doctors, dentists or community nurses, rather than hospitals.

Medical desertification mainly affects rural areas with an ageing population – though they’re also developing in some towns and cities (including some Paris suburbs) as retiring doctors are not replaced and younger medics establish themselves in more dynamic zones, both in terms of economy and activities.

Authorities are proposing solutions to allow patients to find a doctor more easily – more on that later. But, first, what can you do if you are one of the estimated 30.2 percent of the population in France who live in one?

Sadly, not a huge amount – such issues aren’t solved easily. But there are a couple of things.

Write a letter

Firstly, complain. Anyone having difficulty registering with, or even just finding a doctor within reasonable travel distance has the right to ask for help from the health authorities, by writing to the local health insurance office.

This will not immediately solve the problem. But it does, at least, highlight it with the appropriate body responsible for dealing with it. 

You can then, if you feel it necessary and after first reporting your problems finding a GP, write to the health insurance conciliator. The conciliator’s job – as well mediating in any disputes – is to help users with their healthcare needs, including finding a doctor. 

The Ameli website has a form letter here. It also helps you find the address of the conciliator.

Find a GP

The biggest problems with medical deserts is finding a médecin traitant – the GP or family doctor that you are registered with.

However it’s worth knowing that you don’t have to be registered with a doctor in order to get an appointment with them, so if you find a doctor with available appointments you can book one, even if that doctor is unable to register you as a traitant.

The medical app and booking website Doctolib is a good place to start, although it usually has more users in the cities.  

Some health centres in medical deserts offer special arrangements for people who are unable to find a médecin traitant, such as registering you as a patient after a certain number of consultations.

Télémedicine

If your area has a shortage of doctors, it’s likely that you will end up having to register with a GP a long way from your home.

Many doctors now offer online consultations – known as télémedicine – which may be a practical alternative to making long journeys to the doctor’s office.

Costs for téléconsultations are covered by Social Security like a traditional doctor’s appointment and allows patients to benefit from remote medical help via a computer, a tablet or a smartphone.

The doctor with whom the patient is in contact can make a diagnosis, prescribe medication or tests. The Ministry of Health points out that téléconsultations are subject to “the same quality and safety requirements as conventional procedures”. 

Other services

If you either can’t find a doctor or your doctor is far away, there are other medical services on offer in France, including SOS Médecins (which includes house calls) and Maisons Médicales de Gardes, which are community health centres that include out-of-hours services.

Find full detail on accessing urgent care HERE.

Remember also that all pharmacies have a trained pharmacist on the premises, who can deal with minor ailments and give medical advice. 

Government action

Nearly six million adults in France are not registered with a GP or family doctor, according to government figures.

In an effort to ease the problem of declining and uneven levels of medical care across France in the short-term, President Emmanuel Macron encouraged retired doctors to continue working.

During a wide-ranging TV interview in October, Macron was questioned about the issue of medical deserts. He said: “All doctors who retire, we will allow them to retire […] but on the first day of their retirement, to continue their activity and to keep all the income that is theirs, without paying new pension contributions.” 

In addition, Emmanuel Macron completed his speech by announcing that he wanted to, “give more responsibilities to our nurses, physiotherapists, pharmacists, all our paramedics, psychologists and others so that many tasks that are done by our doctors can go to them.”

The government’s plan to improve uniformity of medical care in France has four priorities:

  • Strengthening the healthcare offer in the regions to serve patients: increased medical and health care presence
  • Implementing the digital revolution in healthcare to abolish distances
  • Better organisation of health professions to ensure a permanent and continuous healthcare presence
  • National oversight, local governance.

Longer-term solutions include training more doctors, reducing their administrative burden to allow more time for patient care, and working to improve uniformity of care outside larger urban areas.

But one suggested solution – extending the general medicine residency by one year, during which future practitioners would be strongly encouraged to settle in the ‘desert’ areas – prompted medical students to go on strike.

RESIDENCY PERMITS

OQTF – What is the ‘notice to quit France’ and can you appeal against it?

You may have seen the acronym OQTF in the headlines, along with politicians vowing to get tough on enforcement, but what exactly is an 'Obligation de quitter le territoire français' and what can you do if you get one?

Published: 3 November 2022 11:33 CET
OQTF - What is the 'notice to quit France' and can you appeal against it?

An Obligation de quitter le territoire français, usually known by the acronym OQTF is ‘an obligation to leave France’ that can be served on any foreigner who is in French territory (ie mainland France or any of its overseas territories).

According to the Interior Minister, 120,000 of these were served in 2020.

This is not the same as expulsion – foreigners expelled from France must leave the country immediately, those served with an OQTF are given a deadline to leave – usually within 30 days of receiving the notice.

Expulsion is reserved for people who are living in France illegally and who represent some sort of threat to the French state – it’s usually used for terror suspects.

Who can get an OQTF?

Broadly, an OQTF is used in three scenarios; on the release of a foreign prisoner after serving a jail term in France, on a foreigner whose residency permit has been withdrawn (the most common reason for this is criminal activity), or a foreigner who does not have the correct residency papers.

This final category is the most common and encompasses people whose application to renew their visa or residency permit has been refused; people whose visa/residency permit has expired and who are therefore living in France illegally; or those who entered France in an irregular manner (eg arriving on a tourist visa and then working in France). It also includes asylum seekers whose claim has been refused and who have exhausted their appeals. 

OQTFs hit the headlines recently after the murder of a 12-year-old girl in Paris, in which the main suspect was an Algerian woman living in France illegally who had been served a notice to quit.

In her case, according to the government spokesman, she had entered France on a student visa but when it expired she did not renew it. She had left France and when she attempted to re-enter the country at Orly airport, border officials noticed her irregular status and she was served with an OQTF – although she was allowed back into the country.

The case has been particularly controversial because she was served the 30-day notice to quit in August, but was still in France at the time of the murder in late September.

According to the Interior Minister, only around 10 percent of OQTFs are enforced – something he has vowed to change. 

The notices can be served on any non-French person, but the categories of people who have had residence permits refused or withdrawn only apply to those who need them in the first place – and that is non-EU citizens.

How do you get it?

An OQTF is issued by your local préfecture (or the Préfecture de Police if you are in Paris) and is usually sent to you by post or email, or both.

It is a formal document outlining the reason that you are being served with the notice, and when you must leave France.

In most cases you have 30 days to leave the country, but some OQTFs give you just 48 hours to leave – this is usually reserved for people who represent some kind of threat to public order, but is also used for people whose residency papers have been refused or withdrawn because of a fraudulent application (ie submitting fake documents or lying on the application).

The 30 days is calculated from the day the decision is issued, but if the deadline falls on a weekend or a public holiday, you have until the next working day to leave France.

Can you appeal?

If you accept the decision, you can apply for financial aid to help cover the costs of your journey home, and you can also apply for an extension to the 30 days if there are exceptional circumstances that justify this.

Taking either of these options involves accepting the notice to quit.

If you do not accept the notice, then you have the right to appeal – the appeal must be lodged within one month of receiving the notice, with the administrative tribunal in your area – find your local tribunal here.

You can appeal either on the grounds that the original decision around your residency papers was unfair, or on the grounds that you cannot be removed.

Circumstances in which you cannot be removed from France include:

  • You have been a legal resident of France for more than 10 years (excluding years spent on a student visa)
  • You have been ordinarily resident in France since you were a child (arriving before your 14th birthday)
  • You have been married to a French citizen for at least three years, and you still live together
  • You are the parent of a French child who is living in France (you must prove that you have contributed to the maintenance of your child either since birth or at least for two years, polygamous relationships are excluded)
  • You are usually resident in France and you need healthcare that is not available in your home country

Find the full list here

According to the fact-checking organisation Les Surligneurs, 12 percent of OQTFs are cancelled on appeal, the majority on the grounds that the person has a settled family life in France, that they risk torture in their home country or that a return cannot be organised (for example, flights cannot currently be organised to Afghanistan). 

You cannot be forced to leave while your appeal is ongoing.

French vocab

Sans papiers – literally ‘without papers’, the informal way of referring to undocumented foreigners

Etranger en situation irrégulière – the more formal way of saying the same thing, a foreigner in an ‘irregular situation’ of not having the correct paperwork

Obligation de quitter le territoire français – Notice to leave French territory (ie mainland France or one of its overseas territories)

Séjournez régulièrement – a regular stay, ie time that you were in France legally with the correct paperwork

Titre de séjour – residency permit, sometimes also referred to as a carte de séjour (residency card) but it means the same thing

