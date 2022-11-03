For members
HEALTH
What to do if you live in one of France’s ‘medical deserts’
Around a third of France has a shortage of doctors, dentists or other medical services, known as 'medical deserts' - here's what the government is doing about this, and what you can do if you are struggling to find healthcare.
Published: 3 November 2022 11:57 CET
(Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)
RESIDENCY PERMITS
OQTF – What is the ‘notice to quit France’ and can you appeal against it?
You may have seen the acronym OQTF in the headlines, along with politicians vowing to get tough on enforcement, but what exactly is an 'Obligation de quitter le territoire français' and what can you do if you get one?
Published: 3 November 2022 11:33 CET
